Presidential hopefuls have been campaigning all around New Hampshire this past week before Granite Staters cast their ballots on Tuesday for the first in the nation primary. If you are still undecided on who to vote for, or want to catch your favorite candidate one last time before they continue campaigning around the country, Monday is likely your last chance.
Here’s where candidates will be on Sunday and Monday leading up to the primary. All events are open to the public, check a candidate’s website to find information on ticketing.
Democrats
Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., has a busy two days before the primary. He has five meet and greets and one town hall planed across the state. On Sunday at 1 p.m. Bennet will be at White Mountain Community College, Bistro A, 2020 Riverside Drive, Berlin. At 3:30 p.m. he will be at Hale House, The Balsams, 1000 Cold Spring Road, Dixville. At 6 p.m. he will be at Schilling Beer Co., 18 Mill Street, Littleton. At 8 p.m. he will be at Fireplace Lounge at the Hartman Union Building, 17 High Street, Plymouth.
On Monday, Bennet hosts at meet and greet at 9 a.m. at Blue Loon Bakery at 12 Lovering Lane, New London. He will hold his final town hall in Manchester at 3 p.m. Monday at the Franklin Pierce Manchester Campus Student Lounge, Central Tower, 670 North Commercial Street.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is hosting three get-out-the-vote events in the final days before the election. At 3:45 p.m. Sunday he will be at Alvirne High School, 200 Derry Rd., Hudson.
At 9 a.m. Monday Biden will be at Gilford Community Church at 19 Potter Hill Rd, Gilford. Later at 6:15 p.m. Biden will be at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 650 Hanover St., Manchester.
Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg will be in Nashua at 11:15 Sunday at Elm Street Middle School, 117 Elm St. Then he is in Dover at 2 p.m. at Dover Middle School, 16 Daley Dr. Then at 5 p.m. he is at Salem High School, 44 Geremonty Drive. Then at 6:30 p.m. he is at Londonderry High School, 313 Mammoth Rd.
At 5:30 p.m. Buttigieg is at Hampshire Hills Athletic Club, 50 Emerson Rd., Milford. Then he's in Exeter at 8 p.m. Monday night. The rally will be at Exeter High School, 1 Blue Hawk Dr.
Tulsi Gabbard is hosting town halls across the state. At 1:30 p.m. Sunday she is at Portsmouth Country Club, 80 Country Club Ln., Greenland. At 6 p.m. she is in Concord at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 S Main St.
Gabbard is in Manchester at 6 p.m. Monday night at The Rex Theater, 23 Amherst St.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is hosting events across the state. At 1 p.m. Sunday she's at SNHU Dining Center, 2500 North River Rd., Manchester. At 4 p.m. she's at Fair Grounds Junior High School, 27 Cleveland St., Nashua. At 7 p.m. she's at Woodbury Middle School at 233 Main St. Then she is holding a town hall in Exeter at 3 p.m. Monday at Exeter Town Hall, 10 Front St.
Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is hosting multiple forums across the state. He will talk about medical issues at 11 a.m. Sunday at at 7 North State Street in Concord. At 4 p.m. he will be in Plymouth at 17 High St.
At 10 a.m. Monday, he will hold a forum about sexual and domestic violence at 100 North Main St. in Concord. Then he will hold a town hall at New England College in Henniker at 11:30 a.m. Monday at 98 Bridge St.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is hosting three town halls, two concerts and one canvass kickoff in the final days before the election. At 1:30 p.m. Sunday he will be at Hanover Inn Dartmouth, 2 E Wheelock St. Hanover. At 4 p.m. he will be at Stevens High School, 175 Broad Street, Claremont. Sanders hosts a Twiddle and Sunflower Bean concert at 6:30 p.m. at Spaulding Gym at Keene State College, 229 Main St.
At noon on Monday Sanders is at the Franklin Pierce University Field House, 40 University Dr., Rindge. At 3 p.m. he'll visit the Al Johnson Greater Nashua Bernie 2020 Field Office, 77 Derry St, Hudson. At 7:30 p.m. he is hosting a concert with The Strokes at Whittemore Center Arena, 128 Main St., Durham.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is in Concord at 11:30 a.m. Sunday with her campaign co-chairs Congresswomen Deb Haaland, Katie Porter, and Ayanna Pressley at Rundlett Middle School, 144 South St. At 5 p.m. she is at Lebanon High School, 195 Hanover St.
At 1:15 p.m. she is at Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield St. Then she is in Portsmouth at 5:45 p.m. Monday at South Church at 292 State St.
Businessman Andrew Yang is hosting nine town halls and two rallies in the final two days leading up to the primary. At 9 a.m. Monday Yang starts in Hopkinton at 330 Main St. At 11:30 he is at the Claremont Opera House, 58 Opera House Square. At 1:45 p.m. he is at Hopkins Alumni Center at Dartmouth College, 4 E Wheelock St., Hanover. At 4:30 p.m. he is at Littleton High School-Cafeteria, 159 Oak Hill Ave. At 7:30 p.m. he will be in Conway at A. Crosby Kennett Middle School, 176 Main St.
Yang starts at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Rochester Performing Arts Center, 32 N Main St. He's then in Concord at noon at Red River Theater. He's in Portsmouth at 2:30 p.m. at Portsmouth Gaslight Company, 64 Market St. then in Manchester at 6:30 p.m. at Currier Museum of Art, 150 Ash St.
At 8 p.m. Monday evening Yang holds his first rally at Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Derry. At 10 p.m. he is at Keene State College, the Mabel Brown Room, 83 Blake St.
Republicans
President Donald Trump is hosting a rally at SNHU Arena at 7 p.m. Monday night.
Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld is holding his final town hall at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon in Exeter at Water Street Bookstore at 125 Water St.