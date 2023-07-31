METHUEN — The field of candidates for City Council and mayor in November’s election has changed following the July 25 deadline for filing nominating signatures.
Phil Lahey, a bus driver and former city councilor who now leads the Merrimack Valley Prevention and Substance Abuse Project, was planning on running for mayor but has decided against it.
Lahey said at a recent City Council meeting that he would mount a campaign if the Council failed to place a referendum on the Nov. 7 ballot asking residents if they wanted to change Methuen’s executive from a mayor to a manager.
“When I checked with City Clerk, I found that because of me they would have to have a primary,” Lahey said in an email. “When I inquired about the price, it was in excess of $40,000. As much as I could like to get my message out there, I just don’t feel right hitting up the citizens of Methuen for that kind of money.”
Primary or preliminary elections, which would be held on Sept. 12 if required, are called for when more than twice the number of candidates needed to fill an office or offices emerge.
That is the case in the mayor’s race because two candidates, Mayor Neil Perry and challenger Matthew Wicks, have qualified to run for the single office, so Lahey’s inclusion would have amounted to one too many candidates.
But none of the other races will come close to triggering a preliminary election. There are still four candidates for Methuen’s three councilor at-large seats, incumbents D.J. Beauregard and Nicholas DiZoglio, along with Jana Zanni Pesce and Francisco Surillo.
Surillo had also pulled papers for a seat on the Greater Lawrence Technical School Board, but only filed signatures for the City Council seat, said Assistant City Clerk Tammy DeGrazia.
There are two council seats in each of Methuen’s three districts. DeGrazia said Ruby Purohite pulled papers to run in the East District “at the last minute” and then filed the required number of signatures on time.
All other candidates who had previously been identified as pulling papers delivered a sufficient number of signatures to the registrar of voters, who has until Tuesday, Aug. 8, to certify their validity and file them with the city clerk.
Those candidates include incumbents Allison Saffie in the West District and Joel Faretra in the Central District, along with Patricia Valley in the West District, Neily Soto, Ronald Marsan and William Haneffant in the East District, and Derrick Jones, Sharon Birchall and Joyce Campagnone in the Central District.
One of the more striking developments regarding City Council candidates is two-term incumbent Mike Simard’s decision not to pull papers to retain his West District seat.
Simard said he wasn’t running for personal reasons, so that he could put “the family first.”
“I accomplished what I wanted to accomplish, and one of the things was to rid the police department of the corruption,” Simard said.
Indeed, a report released by the state’s Civil Service Commission in January on hiring practices in the Methuen Police Department under the leadership of Chief Joseph Solomon specifically cited Simard for resisting unlawful actions by department members.
For his part, Simard praised his colleagues in city government for working to root out corruption in Methuen.
“This council and mayor for the past several terms have turned the city around, and implemented several safeguards to keeping anything from coming to pass or rearing its ugly head again” he said. “It seems like we’re all headed in the same direction, and working together to bring the city back from where it was.”
But Simard also cautioned that it would take renewed dedication by the next council, which will lack the contributions of four current members who have reached term limits, to maintain that progress.
“I’m hoping that the new council coming in works for the people, and we don’t repeat the past,” he said.
