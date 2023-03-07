ANDOVER /NORTH ANDOVER — The League of Women Voters will hold two local candidate forums for Andover and North Andover. The Andover forum will be held Wednesday, March 15, at 7 p.m. at the Memorial Hill Library, 2 North Main St. The North Andover forum is Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m. at the North Andover Cams, 70 Main Street, second floor.
Candidates will have the opportunity to introduce themselves, and in contested races answer questions on local issues.
Questions for the candidates can be submitted to LWVANAquestions@gmail.com with Andover or North Andover in the subject line.
Both events will also be livestreamed. The Andover forum will be on Comcast Channel 8 and Verizon Channel 47, and the North Andover forum will appear on Comcast Channel 22 and Verizon Channel 24. The forums will also be broadcast later and available on demand at AndoverTV.org and at youtube.com/@NorthAndoverCAM.
Timberlane Regional High School to hold "Strut for a Cure"
PLAISTOW — Timberlane Regional High School's Project Hope will hold its annual "Strut for a Cure" Saturday, March 11, in the high school gym, 36 Greenough Road.
Project Hope raises funds for cancer research and for local families battling cancer. Doors open at 6 p.m.
There will also be raffles and silent auctions during the event. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students.
Alzheimer annual benefit concert planned
CHELMSFORD — North Andover native Michelle Canning and her band will host "A Night on the Edge," an Alzheimer’s benefit concert Saturday, March 18. The concert honors Canning's grandfather, who lived with Alzheimer's, and will raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. The concert will be held at 7 p.m. at Chelmsford Elks Hall, 300 Littleton Road in Chelmsford, with doors opening at 6 p.m. People can share photos of their loved ones who are living with, or have passed from Alzheimer’s by sending them to info@MichelleCanning.net a week in advance of the concert to be shown during the performance.
Tickets can be purchased at michellecanning.net, where donations to the AFA can also. Or visit alzfdn.org/donate. To date, Canning's annual benefit has raised more than $57,000 for AFA, assisting nationwide programs and services that include a National Toll-Free Helpline, the National Memory Screening Program, therapeutic and educational programs, caregiver support groups, professional training, as well as research towards better treatment and a cure.
White Ribbon Day flag raising planned
HAVERHILL — The YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts will hold its first White Ribbon Day flag raising March 20 at 10 a.m. in front of city hall. All are invited. Men and boys wearing white ribbons symbolizes their pledge to never commit, excuse or remain silent about violence against women.
The YWCA is asking for all first responders, community leaders and community members to get involved in one or more of the following ways: Wear a white ribbon pin on your uniform during the week of March 20. White Ribbons will be distributed during the flag raising event.
Post the theme "Calling All Men to Stand Up Against Gender Based Violence" on either the sign boards outside your station or the electronic signs you have in the community. Attend the flag raising. Take the White Ribbon Day pledge and post a selfie wearing the white ribbon or video on social media: “From this day forward, I promise to be part of the solution in ending violence against women and all gender based violence." Post photos with your White Ribbons and tag YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts. Additional ribbons are available from Renée McGuire at 978-374-6121 or rmcguire@ywcanema.org.
