NORTH ANDOVER — A civil war devastated Guatemala for 36 years, between 1960 and 1996.
Some in the U.S. government portrayed the conflict as a struggle between military dictators and communist rebels.
Cantor Vera Broekhuysen, spiritual leader of Temple Emanu-El in Haverhill, and other human rights activists, however, say that the facts show it was a genocide.
The targets were largely indigenous people who simply wanted to live and farm on their land — land that their ancestors had called home for thousands of years, Broekhuysen said.
"More than 200,000 indigenous Mayans were killed," said Broekhuysen, who recently traveled to Guatemala as part of the Global Justice Fellowship run by American Jewish World Service, a nonprofit group that promotes and supports human rights organizations in 19 countries.
Another 40,000 people were reported "disappeared," she said. No one knows — or admits to knowing — what happened to "los desaparecidos."
"We heard personal stories," she said, "from people who lost family members during the 36-year conflict. Our guide’s father disappeared from outside of his home in a hail of bullets and was never seen again. Another man spent years hiding in the mountains from the army after members of his family were killed."
"The effects of the genocide still reverberate throughout Guatemala," Broekhuysen said, adding that some officials in the current Guatemalan government were military operatives responsible for the killings of civilians.
In some instances, entire villages were "wiped out," she said.
The "legacy of genocide" haunts Guatemala, she noted. Hundreds of years ago, the Spanish conquistadores decimated the indigenous people, the Mayans, and took their land, she said.
Much more recently, Jacobo Arbenz, who promised to redistribute land to indigenous people and end abusive labor practices, was democratically elected president of Guatemala. At that time, however, the American-owned, Boston-based United Fruit Co. was the largest landowner in Guatemala.
The company's business interests clashed with Arbenz’s reforms. In 1954, the CIA orchestrated a military coup that overthrew Arbenz. For more than 40 years thereafter, the country was run for the most part by military dictators.
Peace negotiations ended the conflict in 1996 and Guatemala has had at least a semblance of democratic rule since then. The situation, however, remains bleak, Broekhuysen said.
Eight powerful families, she said, control Guatemala. Of a total population of about 17 million, 8 million have to get by on less than $2 per day. Two million earn less than a dollar a day.
American Jewish World Service, she explained, works with local organizations that promote human rights. Guatemalans, she said, "tell us who's doing the good work."
Some people might inquire, why would the leader of a Jewish synagogue in Haverhill travel to Guatemala on a human rights mission? The number of Jews in that country is tiny, probably no more than a few thousand.
"We didn't go to visit the Jews. We went because we are Jews," Broekhuysen said. The Torah, she pointed out, has many passages that require Jews to stand for social justice.
She cited two of them.
Exodus 22:20: “You shall not wrong a stranger or oppress him, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt.” Variations on this verse are repeated over and over throughout Torah, which Christians call the Old Testament of the Bible, she noted.
Genesis 1:26: "And God said, 'Let us make man in our image, after our likeness.'”
Jews, she said, are committed to "the support of human rights and fighting for the dignity of every human being. We are commanded to do these things by our Torah."