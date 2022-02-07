NEWBURYPORT — Fifteen years after their tragic deaths in the sinking of the dragger Lady Luck, Capt. Sean Cone and his crewman Daniel Miller are still fondly remembered by their families and friends.
Cone, 24, born and raised in North Andover, and Miller, 21, of North Hampton, New Hampshire, were lost when their 52-foot, steel-hulled vessel sank rapidly in the early hours of Feb. 1, 2007, about 30 miles southeast of Portland, Maine, in water more than 500 feet deep, according to a U.S. Coast Guard investigation.
The two fishermen were returning to Newburyport from Portland.
In its report, issued about a year after the sinking, the Coast Guard noted that since there were no survivors or eyewitnesses, the exact cause of the sinking would never be known for certain. It was concluded that it happened so quickly, neither man had to time to access lifesaving equipment.
Years later, their loved ones continue to celebrate their lives.
Cone developed a love for fishing and became a fixture at Bridge Marina in Salisbury at an early age, according to his mother, Leslie Devlin.
He learned freshwater fishing from his grandfather and saltwater fishing from his dad, she wrote in an email.
In elementary school, he participated in Capt. Rob Yeomans’ marine education program on the Erica Lee and loved every aspect of being out on the ocean, his mother said.
In high school, Cone sought his fishing boat captain’s license, passing the test in record time, Devlin explained.
“They asked if he wanted to double-check his answers,” she said. “He replied, ‘No,’ as he knew he aced it. He had done it. He was a ‘captain.’”
Cone worked for several fishermen in Newburyport, including Jim Ford of LisaAnn Fisheries, who he looked up to and referred to as “The King.”
Ford’s determination to see his company thrive would inspire Cone when he started his own company.
Cone also restored a wooden fishing boat with his father and began a career as a charter captain.
“But it was not his love,” Devlin said. “His love was to be out 20 miles on a dragger, no matter what time of year it was.”
Cone’s first dragger was the Leslie Ann, but he wanted a bigger boat, his mother said.
“Sean bought the Lady Luck in Maine and when he sailed it into the Merrimack River that afternoon, I never saw him more happy and proud,” Devlin said, noting how hard he worked with his crew to build up his company.
“His company became very lucrative and Sean’s reputation showed that,” she said. “He was respected in the fishing community. Such a huge responsibility would have been daunting for anyone at Sean’s age, but he worked harder.”
“I have many memories of Sean calling us to come to the dock to see the tuna he had just caught,” his mom said. “He caught his first giant tuna when he was still a teenager and nailed the tail to our garage so that on our return home from our trip, we would know of his catch! That is how Sean rolled.”
Sam Miller also recalled her son’s love of the ocean, explaining how he especially loved to surf.
“Danny,” the second of three sons, “was the wild one, that’s for sure,” she said by phone. “He definitely lived life to the fullest.”
Knowing his love for the ocean, Sam Miller said her son “probably died doing what he loved, being where he loved.”
She described him as “very outgoing” and athletic.
“He had lots of friends — very social,” Miller said, noting that the family was amazed to find out just how big that circle of friends was.
“We didn’t realize how far reaching that was until after he had passed away,” she said.
When he died, he left behind a son, Landon, who is now 15.
“It’s fun watching him grow up and to see certain characteristics that we remember from Danny,” Miller said.
For the first 10 years after his death, Miller’s family would host a big gathering for those who knew him to get together and reminisce.
Though they don’t hold the big gathering anymore, friends and family still do what they can to celebrate his life.
Sam Miller said certain songs and things will click and bring back a memory for her. She also enjoys going for walks along the beach and thinking of him there.
“He was a character,” she said, explaining how he was always pulling pranks and looking for ways to make people laugh.
The friends and families of Cone and Miller often visit the Fishermen’s Memorial, now located outside the Harbormaster Building along the Newburyport waterfront. The memorial features a plaque about the two young men and the Lady Luck.
In acknowledging the 15th anniversary last week, loved ones ate dinner together and visited the monument to toast Cone and Miller.
“It’s a nice way to remember them,” Sam Miller said.
“We will never know what happened that fateful night off the coast of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, but we know that through Sean’s friends and families and his fishing community, he will never be forgotten,” Devlin said. “The memorial is a beautiful way to remember all the families that have lost their loved ones to the sea.”
Cone’s and Miller’s families ensure that the two men are remembered and that their legacies live on.
“The trauma of losing Sean was extremely difficult but the love we had for him and him for us — lives on,” Devlin said. “That will never change.”
Devlin, who moved to Florida not long after Cone died, said living along the ocean was difficult at first, but being near the beach has since brought her comfort and closeness to her son.
She added that Van Morrison’s “Into the Mystic” and the presence of dragonflies each day assures her that her son is nearby.
Cone was engaged and planning a wedding when he died. His fiancée, Sara, and her daughter, Anabella, now 18, whom Cone adored, remain close to Devlin.