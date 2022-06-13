LAWRENCE — Towing company owner Bob Sheehan remembers how easy it was a decade ago to find parking on Lawrence Street.
On the morning of June 4, there was not a single space to be had on either side of the one-mile stretch in Lawrence from the Methuen line – and the 10 side streets were packed with parked cars, too, said Sheehan, owner of Sheehan’s Towing.
“You would think there was a rock concert going on,” he said.
Meanwhile, the traffic report isn’t any better.
What would otherwise take 7-10 minutes to get from Carver Street in South Lawrence to the Methuen line, takes 30 minutes or more in the gridlock that descends any given weekday from 2:30 to 6 p.m., he said.
Lawrence is choked with cars and the trend needs attention, says City Council President Marc Laplante, who is rallying fellow officials to the cause.
Registered car numbers in the city soared between 2010 and 2020, rocketing by more than 55% to 64,504 vehicles.
Laplante worries that the existing parking crunch, backed-up traffic and resulting poor air quality will soon become a full-blown crisis if the car boom continues.
To that end he has reached out to city colleagues and members of the state delegation for their thoughts on housing, growth and quality of life in the immigrant City.
In a letter to the delegation he asks:
“If we agree that there is a direct link between the city’s population and the number of cars, how many more — if any — housing units can be created in the city without adversely impacting parking, traffic congestion and health?”
The car boom far outstripped the rate at which the city’s population grew over the 2010-2020 decade — 17% — from 76,377 to 89,152 people.
Still, the rate of growth in Lawrence’s population more than doubled the growth rate of the state in the same decade, 7.4%, according to Census figures.
Yet Lawrence’s population increase lagged well behind its accelerated rate of car ownership.
Lawrence isn’t the only place in the Merrimack Valley where lots of cars are registered.
Andover, with a population of 36,584 in 2020, had 32,699 registered cars in 2021; Haverhill, a population of 67,361, had almost as many cars, 66,681; Methuen, a population of 53,026, had more cars, 54,170, than people; and North Andover, with a population of 30,921, had 29,038 cars, according to Jacquelyn Goddard of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
But Lawrence’s small footprint, less than 7 square miles — making it one of the state’s most densely populated cities — exacerbates its congestion woes.
The neighboring cities and towns, less populous than Lawrence, have much more space than their neighbor.
Andover is 30 square miles; Haverhill is 33 square miles; Methuen is 22 square miles; and North Andover is 26 square miles, Laplante said.
Meanwhile, the council president sees a correlation between the increase in housing units — they grew by some 2,500 units from 2009 and 2021 — and the jump in car ownership. Additional housing units have opened in 2022.
The congestion is worse near multiple-unit dwellings, he says.
Single-family homes account for less than 20% of Lawrence’s housing stock, making it, as it has been throughout its history, a renter’s city, Community Works Deputy Director Juan Bonilla said in an earlier interview.
Lawrence is the sixth most densely populated city in the state, with about 13,000 people per square mile.
With the high cost of housing, renters and homeowners are crowding more and more people into fewer and fewer units. More people typically means more cars.
In any event, the congestion leads to frustration among residents, and the increased number of cars that are idling at traffic signals and in back-ups contribute to air pollution and respiratory illness, he says.
Another negative consequence of having more cars in a condensed area is an increase in crashes.
According to a 2018-20 draft study by Anthony Komornick and Steve Lopez of the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission, eight of the top 12 intersection crash locations in the Merrimack Valley are in Lawrence.
The top four locations, and five out of the six are in Lawrence.
Komornick, the transportation program manager for MVPC, says more traffic, logically, leads to more crashes.
Crowded on-street parking, especially on the older and narrow streets of Lawrence, makes travel more difficult.
Parking is always an issue in Lawrence, he said.
The parking shortage creates hardship for businesses year round and during the cold weather months poses snow removal challenges for the Department of Public Works, Laplante said.
Laplante hopes the spotlight placed on the automobile related problems will motivate discussion, planning and action to find solutions.
