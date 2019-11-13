HAMPTON — A car fire caused by a mechanical failure shut down a large part of the Exit 2 off ramp on Interstate 95 north Wednesday afternoon.
Troopers assigned to New Hampshire State Police Troop A were sent to the scene at 4:20 p.m. A 2017 Hyundai Tuscon, driven by Nicole Gustafson, 45, of Amesbury, had an unknown mechanical failure, state police said.
The vehicle began smoking and became engulfed in flames. Gustafson was able to exit the vehicle and was unhurt, according to a state police press release. She was the only occupant of the vehicle.
As a result of the fire, a large portion of the exit ramp was closed for approximately 30 minutes while emergency personnel worked to extinguish the fire and clear the road. Assisting state police at the scene were the Hampton Fire Department and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.