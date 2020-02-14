HAVERHILL — State Police in Massachusetts and New Hampshire continue to search for a missing 89-year-old man whose car was found Friday at Haverhill’s Covanta waste management plant, at the edge of the Merrimack River.
Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio confirmed Gerard Lemay’s yellow 2008 Hyundai Accent was found Friday morning at 100 Recovery Way in Ward Hill, three days after the Weare, New Hampshire, man went missing from his home. He was last seen Tuesday at 5 a.m.
Haverhill police and Massachusetts State Police were at the entrance to the Ward Hill trash plant Friday morning. The plant is at the western end of the Ward Hill Connector next to the onramp to Interstate 495.
A Trinity EMS ambulance left Covanta at 9:10 a.m., while a tow truck from the 110 Towing company arrived at 9:43 a.m.
Described as 5-feet-7-inches tall and 165 pounds, Lemay has white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel hooded sweatshirt, green T-shirt and black shoes. He also wears gold glasses.
Methuen police reported seeing Lemay in that city Wednesday between 5 and 5:30 p.m.
Anyone with information on Lemay’s whereabouts is asked to call Weare, New Hampshire, police at 603-529-7755.
Staff writer Mike LaBella contributed to this report.
Watch eagletribune.com for more on this developing story. A complete report will appear in Saturday’s print edition of The Eagle-Tribune and at eagletribune.com.