NORTH ANDOVER — Car seats save young lives.
That's why Massachusetts law requires that children riding in cars be secured in a federally approved car or booster seat until they are 8 years old, or over 57 inches tall.
To make sure that parents have the right seat for their child and that it's properly installed, the North Andover Fire Department held car seat safety inspections Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the main fire station on Chickering Road.
"We want to make sure kids are appropriately fastened within their cars, because we know that kids are going back to school and we want to make sure that they arrive safely," said Jeff Deschenes, EMS Coordinator at the North Andover Fire Department.
No appointments were necessary at Saturday's event, and non-residents were welcome as Child Passenger Safety technicians made inspections.
"Oftentimes your straps could be twisted, the car seat may not be installed properly, either with the latch system or a seat belt, or maybe you have the wrong type of car seat that is not sized appropriately for your child," Deschenes said.
Inspections are especially recommended for people who may have bought a used seat at a yard sale or over the internet.
"People oftentimes don't know the history of that seat, whether or not it's been involved in an accident, it's expired, it's been recalled, so it's really important to come to our event," Deschenes said.
If a technician recommends that a seat be replaced, but a parent or caregiver has a hardship, the Fire Department can provide them with car seats through a grant program with the state's Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
"This is our fifth year here in North Andover, but it's run several times throughout the state," Deschenes said. "The state police are a huge supporter of this as well, and they often do their own through the barracks in Danvers," Deschenes said.
More information on choosing age-appropriate car seats is available at mass.gov/carseats. Parents with concerns about a seat they have purchased can consult a federally sponsored recall list at www.hsrc.unc.edu.
