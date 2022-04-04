LAWRENCE -- A car crashed into Terra Luna Cafe just after midnight Sunday.
Police said the restaurant building at Essex and Appleton streets was damaged. No serious injuries resulted, however.
Three people who were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash were taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.
Police said the driver will be issued a summons for negligent operation. The driver's name was not immediately released. Operating a white sedan, the driver lost control, went up on the curb and crashed sideways into the restaurant, police said.
The driver was alone in the car and uninjured, police said. Several people were inside the venue seated by a large window facing Essex Street.
Lawrence police, firefighters and Lawrence General Hospital ambulances responded to the scene. Mutual aid from Andover and North Andover ambulances were called as a precaution.
