ANDOVER — The app is called Cardio for Chemo and it gives patients undergoing chemotherapy a personal exercise regimen depending on how they are feeling. However, it wasn’t created by a team of experts but rather two middle school students without any previous coding experience.
The project has won multiple awards, including at the recent national eCybermission STEM competition in Maryland, run by the U.S army.
Elizabeth Vetzev, 15, and Rebecca John, 14, of Andover, came up with the idea as a result of Vetzev witnessing her mother, who had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, undergo chemotherapy.
“The last time she did chemo I was old enough to see what was happening, what was helping her and what wasn’t,” Vetzev said.
Among Vetzev’s discoveries — the benefits of exercise in alleviating the side effects of chemotherapy. After doing some research the two found that exercise can help relieve fatigue, a common side effect of chemotherapy.
The app asks its users how they are feeling and what side effects they are experiencing. It then prescribes exercises depending on what the user puts in. “It all really depends on what the patient picks,” John said.
Other features include a log to track patients water intake and a way for patients to contact their doctor with a premade message. “It’s not just exercise; there are a lot of things that tie in with exercise,” John said.
They said the app is about making it easier for people to complete the daily activities of living.
“The main goal of our app is to help with daily life,” John said. “Chemotherapy is already a lot so we want to make it easier for them.”
During the eCybermission competition the young inventors gave a presentation followed by questions from the judges.
“We had to practice clicking through the slideshow, talking at a normal speed so they could understand us,” Vetzev said.
The two were impressed with other student projects. “We made friends with all the teams,” Vetzev said.
John said judges were looking for innovative ideas at the competition, “something that has never been done before.”
Research for the project included talking to a physical therapist to learn which exercises are the most helpful. Then they had to create the actual app.
“It took a lot of trial and error and we watched a lot of tutorials on Youtube,” John said.
They aren’t done yet, though. They plan on talking to more medical professionals, adding more features in the future and testing with actual patients.
Vetzev said she plans on pursuing a career in pediatric oncology, while John is planning on being an engineer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.