HAVERHILL — D’Empanadas, a new restaurant on Hilldale Avenue, brings the flavors of the Caribbean to the city.
State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen, who attended the ribbon cutting earlier this month, said the business opened in an envious location with plenty of parking in the plaza that also is home to Little Caesars pizza.
Campbell presented the owners with a citation in recognition of opening the city’s newest Latino-owned business.
“It’s challenging to open a successful restaurant in any economy and especially at this time,” she said. “As a Latino-owned business, we really welcome them to Haverhill.”
Owners Miguel Del Valle and Francisco Pena, both of Haverhill, hosted the Dec. 1 ribbon cutting, which was also attended by Mayor James Fiorentini and City Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua.
The restaurant specializes in empanadas, Caribbean-inspired sandwiches such as cubanos, natural juices made on the premises from fresh fruits, as well as Dominican food including yaroa, which is made of boiled and mashed sweet plantains. The breakfast menu features items such as egg, cheese and bacon sandwiches, as well as all lunch and dinner items.
“Parking is definitely a plus, as is the laundromat next door as many of their customers are coming to us,” Evelyn Pena said. “We’ve been very busy as there is no other restaurant of this type in this area.”
D’Empanadas is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information or to place a take-out or delivery order, call 978-377-0504.