Caring for a loved one at home

Q: My husband and I recently moved into a condo in the Merrimack Valley to be closer to our adult children. He has a neurological condition and has been steadily deteriorating.
I am determined to keep him at home but am becoming overwhelmed with his daily care. We have the financial resources to pay for care, but I don't have a clue as to what is available.
I would appreciate any information that would help us.
A: People of all financial backgrounds can find themselves in the same situation when it comes to caregiving. The demands of daily caregiving and the turmoil of watching a loved one's health decline can be emotionally and physically draining.
We are here to support you in your efforts to continue caring for your husband at home. While it is true most of our consumers are individuals with limited incomes, our Practical Matters program may suit your situation.
Practical Matters is a concierge, registered-nurse private care management program designed for situations like yours. There are no income guidelines, and we are available to visit any town. The initial consultation is free.
The consultation helps define individual needs and enables the RN to determine meaningful solutions tailored to meet you and your husband’s concerns.
Practical Matters offers a comprehensive assessment, person-centered care planning, coordination of care, home care services management, medical advocacy, family support and mediation, relocation, dementia expertise and support. Additionally, the program is part of Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley/North Shore, which provides an on-call care manager 24 hours/seven days a week. Contact could be by phone, email, text or visits as needed.
You can also call us at 1-800-892-0890 or email ageinfo@esmv.org. Joan Hatem-Roy is the Chief Executive Officer of Elder Services of Merrimack Valley and North Shore.