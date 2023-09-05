HAVERHILL — At 26 years old, Dee O’Neil was in the prime of her career, had two young children, and just bought a house with her husband. They had a new challenge on their hands, however.
O’Neil’s mother was diagnosed at 69 years old with dementia. And her husband agreed to “essentially turn the new house into a nursing facility,” she said. And for the next 13 years, her mother stayed at their home until she died in 2013.
And it was that experience that pushed her to found 411 Cares in Haverhill. The volunteer-based organization was started in 2020 in hopes of supporting the community. The organization piggybacks on people and groups already existing in the city. O’Neil calls it a “community strong business,” meaning that the care relies on what others are able to offer, such as daily lunches, diapers, winter jackets and loaves of bread.
More than 55 million people in the world currently have dementia, which results from a variety of diseases and injuries that affect the brain, according to the World Health Organization. Nearly 10 million new cases are diagnosed each year. Alzheimer disease is the most common form of dementia.
For family caregivers, it can be a tough process of both caring for their loved ones, as well as seeing their condition worsen. In 2019, dementia cost $1.3 trillion globally, with about 50% of the costs going to care by family members and close friends.
“The years I had with her and the memories my children will always cherish made it worth every headache, heartache and dime,” O’Neil said.
Women are disproportionately affected by dementia, both directly and indirectly, according to the World Health Organization. Women experience higher disability-adjusted life years and mortality due to the disease, but they also provide 70% of care hours for people living with dementia.
“It is impossible to be the only caregiver,” O’Neil said. “I am blessed to have had services, such as Sarah’s Place and the abilities to hire help through North Shore Arc.”
For O’Neil those years and memories with her mom, though, were what made the caregiving process special.
“I kept my promise. I was 22 when my dad died, and I promised my mother then she would never be placed in a home,” O’Neil said. “I would urge folks to look at in-home options. Everyone gets consumed in life, and the elders seem to fade away. I think my mother lived longer and enjoyed more of her life because she was here.”
Recently, O’Neil helped her cousin’s father who was looking for a place for him to go and be cared for with his dementia.
“I helped the family more by answering the questions about care,” O’Neil said. “There is a shortage of beds for elders with dementia in local nursing homes. I was able to get him a bed through some networking.”
She added, “It is very sad when the elders have no one,” O’Neil said. “It was my vision that a few caring people can make an impact on others, by pushing the community and involving all, without the support of the government.”
