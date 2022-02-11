LAWRENCE — Laura Perez Concepcion can see the city’s post office from her home. Yet, she said she cannot get her mail delivered in a timely fashion to her box at 105 Lowell St.
“We are so behind ... When we get our bills they come two to three weeks late,” said Concepcion, 28, who works for a non-profit organization and has a four-year-old child.
Residents at addresses throughout the city are complaining about delivery — or lack thereof — of their mail to their respective mailboxes.
Some have posted their complaints about the issue to social media and soon found they weren’t alone.
Important pieces of mail — bills, pension checks, tax documents and more — are reportedly arriving at a snail’s pace. In addition to headaches and frustration, the hold ups are resulting in late payment fees at times, residents said.
“We go weeks without getting mail ... We haven’t received our mortgage statements, our tax information,” said Yahaira Rosa, who lives on Prospect Hill.
Concepcion and Rosa said they’ve both complained at the Lawrence Post Office and were told staff shortages and COVID-19 illnesses are affecting delivery. Concepcion said she was told to consider going paperless and having her bills delivered via email.
“I want to keep my receipts,” Concepcion said.
Management at the Lawrence Post Office referred questions on the delays to USPS public relations.
There, a spokesperson said some “short term delays” were recently caused “due to inaccessibility of mailboxes while customers cleaned out” from a snowstorm.
“Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present unprecedented challenges and occasionally impact employee availability,” wrote Stephen Doherty, United States Postal Service Strategic Communications Specialist for the Atlantic Area — Northeast Region, in an email to The Eagle-Tribune.
On Oct. 1, the postal service announced “new service standards” for First-Class Mail and periodical delivery.
They said they’d be making better use of “trucks and existing surface network to move the mail, relying less on costly air transportation.” The changes were expected to cut costs but not impact delivery times, according to USPS statements at that time.
Doherty, in his recent email, said USPS is taking “specific actions to continue service to our valued customers, which includes continuing to fully authorize overtime to allow employees to work the time necessary to deliver mail, expanding mail deliveries to earlier in the morning, later in the evening, and on Sundays to ensure customers receive mail at the earliest date possible, using additional carriers from nearby offices, when necessary, to maintain mail deliveries by assessing daily needs and repositioning employees to where the mail volume is daily and hiring additional personnel.”
Doherty also said despite the “restraints imposed by the pandemic, the Postal Service is coming off of a very successful holiday season.”
“With recent investments in new machines, new facilities, people and new technologies included in the Postmaster General’s Delivering for America Plan we’re poised to have an equally successful 2022,” he wrote.
“As we move past these short term employee availability issues, we will continue to use all of the tools at our disposal to assure that our Lawrence customers get the kind of First Class service that they’ve come to expect and deserve,” Doherty said.
He said customers experiencing delays should contact our Customer Service Center at (800) 275-8777.
And claims for reimbursement of late fees should be filed with the companies assessing those fees, Doherty said.
