SALEM, N.H. — Thirty cars at the Insurance Auto Auctions salvage yard on Lawrence Road were engulfed in flames early Sunday morning, according to Battalion Chief Tim Kenney.
Kenney said a neighbor of the yard called police at about 2 a.m. reporting the sound of a large bang. Police did an initial drive past the yard and did not see anything.
About 4 a.m., Kenney said the same caller reported a fire in the lot. Upon arrival the second time it was clear there was a fire, he said.
According to fire officials, it took just over two hours to fight the flames that destroyed the 30 cars, ending the fight just after 6 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.