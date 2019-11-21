Case held at jail

BRENTWOOD — Compelled to show up in court after refusing to leave her cell to attend her arraignment three times, Cindy Case was ordered held without bail for crimes related to a Monday night police chase.
Case, 54, of Chester, is charged with reckless conduct, DUI/impairment, receiving stolen property, disobeying an officer, reckless operation, and driving with a suspended license, documents state.
She is accused of leading at least six Salem police cruisers on a low-speed chase through Salem and into Windham and Derry while under the influence of drugs, ultimately hitting a utility pole, according to court documents.
At her arraignment in Rockingham County Superior Court, public defender Howard Claymond said Case was poised to plead guilty but he advised against that.
“My client wishes to plead guilty today, however, I think we are in a position where I as counsel, in my ethical obligations, I ought to review discovery fully…(and) to negotiate with the state,” Claymond said.
Claymond and prosecutor John Mara agreed Case should remain in jail because she may be a threat to herself or the public. Mara talked about the events of Monday night and a previous chase Case lead police on in March.
Judge Daniel I. St. Hilaire agreed and ordered preventative detention because of “the recent history — driving impaired, risking the safety of the public, along with extreme disregard of your own safety.”
On Monday night, Salem police Officer Andrew Feole was on patrol and ran a routine license plate check on the car Case was driving at about 10:30 p.m. The grey Pontiac Grand Am was reported to stolen out of Salisbury on Nov. 15, documents state.
Feole called for assistance and officers in at least six cruisers blared their blue lights and sirens in an attempt to stop Case while she was driving north on Route 28, according to documents. She was driving erratically at about 30 to 45 miles per hour into Windham and Derry, documents state.
Near Rockingham Acres on Route 28 in Derry, Case drifted over the center yellow line into the southbound lane and crashed into a telephone pole, according to documents. Feole and fellow officer Jeffrey Czarnec checked on Case, who was unconscious and breathing slowly. They pulled her out of the car before emergency responders transported her to Parkland Medical Center.
At the hospital Case told a nurse she had taken “100 clonidine pills,” which is a sedative used to treat high blood pressure.
Monday night's chase is the second such incident in which Case has refused to pull over for police and driven a car recklessly, according to court records.
Case has a history of mental illness and in March she was indicted in New Hampshire for reckless conduct with a deadly weapon after backing into a police cruiser in Seabrook while an officer attempted to remove her from the car, documents state.
That incident stemmed from a similar low-speed chase where she refused to pull over, according to court documents. After leading police into New Hampshire, she backed into the police car and drugs were involved in the incident, according to court documents.
A plea hearing for that charge is scheduled to take place February.
“I noticed an officer coming up to the car door — driver’s side, I began to back up around his cruiser,” Case wrote a letter to Rockingham Superior Court in August regarding the March incident. “He yelled at me to stop — I did not — I was terrified. I just simply was scared. I would never harm anyone… I’m a very good person who just needs help.”