LAWRENCE — The official cause of a three-alarm fire that destroyed a multi-family home will be listed as "undetermined," Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said Thursday.
The early afternoon fire on Wednesday, April 12 blew through the roof at 28-30 Juniper St. and destroyed much of the three-story home. Three porches on the front of the house also collapsed while firefighters were battling the blaze.
Moriarty said the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental. But due to the abundance of damage, investigators "were unable to get to the point of origin," he said.
The 30 displaced residents were placed temporarily in hotels in Andover and Tewksbury. Many did not live at 28-30 Juniper St., but in neighboring homes, officials said.
The utilities to the adjacent multi-family homes were cut Wednesday evening so the charred remains of the building could be razed.
A giant pile of rubble was all that remained of the burning home the following day.
Firefighters arrived on Juniper Street early Wednesday afternoon to find flames and heavy fire pushing out of the third-floor porch and roof.
Whipping, 30 mph winds also fueled the fire.
Lawrence firefighters and mutual aid crews worked diligently to keep the fire contained to a single-building in the thickly settled neighborhood.
Built in 1900, the building had 4,100-square-feet of living space and was valued at $613,000, according to city assessing records.
One tenant suffered burns to her neck and was taken to Lawrence General Hospital. Three firefighters were also hurt; one burned his neck, a second strained his shoulder and neck and a third reported a back issue.
Firefighters also rescued a dog that was in a covered crate in a second floor of the burning house.
Those displaced by fire were first taken to the senior center on Haverhill Street where they were assisted by city workers, the Red Cross and Heal Lawrence, a local non-profit that helps disaster victims.
Gift cards and donations are sought by Heal Lawrence for the victims. Donations can be made to Heal Lawrence through "donate" tab on the Greater Lawrence Community Action Council's website, glcac.org. Gifts cards can be dropped at The Center at 155 Haverhill St.
Also, Heal Lawrence co-founder Juan "Manny" Gonzalez, a Lawrence firefighter, said he can pick up any checks or gift cards if needed. He can be reached directly at (978) 902-2336.
