DERRY — The Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway, will host a 100th anniversary of the classic silent film “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” on Friday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m.
The movie will be accompanied by Jeff Rapsis, who will compose the score while the movie plays.
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” stars Lon Chaney as Quasimoto, the hunchback who rings the bells of the historic cathedral. Supporting cast includes Patsy Ruth Miller as Esmerelda and Norman Kerry as Phoebus.
Register online for this event at derrypl.org or by calling 603-432-6140.
Meat raffle fundraiser
KINGSTON — The Kingston Lions Club will hold a meat raffle fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 8, starting at 7 p.m. at the Saddle Up Saloon on Route 125.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Maui Hawaii Fire Relief. Come join the fun, win high quality meat prizes and help the community.
Autumn Fest on Kingston Plains
KINGSTON — The Friends of the Kingston Historical Museum will hold Autumn Fest on Saturday, Oct. 14 on the Kingston Plains.
Join for an open invitation car, craft, artist and business show. A Halloween costume contest is open to all ages and pets. There will also be a cornhole challenge.
Cornhole teams, food trucks, crafters, artists and local business can sign up by emailing KingstonMuseumFriendds@gmail.com.
For more information, contact the museum at museuminfo@kingstonnh.org or at 603-642-5792.
Aerobic dance classes scheduled
ATKINSON —The fall session for Jacki Sorensen’s aerobic dance will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, from Sept. 11 through Dec. 13, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St.
It is a medically-approved, progressive, aerobic course which is choreographed for the non-dancer.
The program firms the body and strengthens the cardiovascular system. The instructor is certified and CPR/AED trained.
Wear comfortable sneakers, clothing and bring an exercise mat and water. Hand weights are optional.
The 25 class session costs $195. Ttry the first week for free.
For more information or to register, call 603-362-1098 or email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov.
Bereavement support available
DERRY — St. Thomas Aquinas, 26 Crystal Ave., will start a Christian grief share bereavement support group on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
The support group will meet for 13 weeks through Dec. 13, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night.
Topics in the group will discuss those associated with the death of a loved one in a confidential environment.
While this group is free to attend, it requires pre-registration.
Visit griefshare.org/findagroup and search for the address of St. Thomas Aquinas.
Atkinson registering new voters
ATKINSON — The Atkinson Supervisors of the Checklist will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St.
The supervisors will update the voter checklist to include name, address and party changes for existing voters and new voter registration.
Registered voters should bring photo identification.
Newly registered voters are asked to bring proof of residence, citizenship and age as well as photo identification.
For more information, email supervisors@atkinson-nh.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.