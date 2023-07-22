NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a networking mixer at the Lowell Five Bank, 498 Chickering Road, where it celebrated the bank’s 10 year anniversary at the North Andover location.
Taking part in the celebration were State Sen. Bruce Tarr and State Rep. Tram Nguyen, who presented the bank with citations from the House and Senate.
The event was attended by more than 60 area businessmen and women. The mixer included appetizers and beverages as well as a business card drawing for a door prize.
For upcoming events, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com. Visit the bank online at lowellfive.com/location/north-andover.
Business referral mixer
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business Networking and Referral Mixer on Wednesday, July 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Atria Marland Place, 15 Stevens St.
Cost is $10 for members and $20 for future members and includes appetizers and beverages, and business card drawings for door prizes.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
‘Networking at Noon’ luncheon
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Networking at Noon luncheon on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from noon to 1:15 p.m. at Salvatore’s at the Riverwalk, 354 Merrimack St.
Cost is $25 for members and $35 for future members and includes a plated menu featuring your choice of linguine with meatballs, chicken Caesar wrap and fries, eggplant parmesan and pasta, garden salad with grilled chicken or chicken parmesan and pasta. Includes soft drinks, coffee, a cash bar, and a business card raffle drawing.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Endowment welcomes new directors
WINDHAM — Shelley Walcott has been appointed to the board of directors for Windham Endowment for Community Advancement. Walcott will also serve on its marketing and communications committee.
Walcott, who has been a resident of Windham since 2013, is an award winning journalist with more than 20 years of experience, including working for CNN in Atlanta, where she won the Gracie Allen Award by the Alliance for Women in Media.
Currently, Wolcott works as an external communications specialist for BAE Systems, a global aerospace and defense technology company. She also served on the board of directors for Rivier University in Nashua for four years.
Outside of work, Walcott led a collaborative effort between Windham’s African American Committee and the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire to install a monument at the Cemetery on the Hill to honor enslaved Africans who were buried in unmarked graves.
Early-bird pricing for expo exhibitors
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its Fall Business Expo, Trade Show and Health & Wellness Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 Old River Road. This event is free and open to the public.
Area businesses and organizations looking to exhibit their products and services are offered early-bird pricing by Aug. 18. A range of sponsorship opportunities are available as well.
To register or for more information visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
N. Andover company is growing
NORTH ANDOVER — DataPivot Technologies, a data protection, cloud, and security solutions provider located at 16 High St., Suite 201, announced it achieved 100% year-over-year revenue growth in 2022 and a 70% increase in its customer base in the last three years.
DataPivot works with well-known, large and mid-sized clients throughout the United States serving all major industries including manufacturing, media and entertainment, banking, pharma, health and medical, legal, telecommunications, education, and more. The recent company growth has been fueled by both large and small transactions with new customers and with ongoing existing customer engagements.
“DataPivot has officially hit critical mass and the roots have really taken hold on what we started in 2015,” said Giles Westie, founder and president. “We’ve cracked the code on product-market fit and our custom data protection solutions are being selected in a very competitive marketplace. We win predominantly because we are in tune with business requirements, have a superior value proposition, and deliver for our clients.”
DataPivot Technologies (datapivottech.com) is an award-winning Data Center and Cloud Technologies solutions provider with a focus on data protection and security.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.