Taking part in the Lowell Five Bank’s 10-year anniversary celebration at 498 Chickering Road, North Andover, were, from left, State Sen. Bruce Tarr; State Rep. Tram Nguyen, who presented the bank with citations from the House and Senate; Yanelly Cruz, vice president/North Andover branch manager; Jay Stephens, CEO and president of Lowell Five; and Michael Bevilacqua, vice president of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce.