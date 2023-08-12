LAWRENCE — Everything from free ice cream treats, a street sweeper to the characters from Paw Patrol greeted kids and adults alike at National Night Out on the Campagnone Common.
Lawrence police, firefighters, and members of the Public Works Department had vehicles and apparatus for all to explore.
Several other departments also had information booths on hand and a bouncy house.
National Night Out celebrations are designed to enhance relationships between law enforcement and community members.
The events have been held in communities throughout the United States since 1994.
