DERRY — It was Derry’s biggest party of the year, with a bit of history tossed in to honor a rich past.
The 30th annual Derryfest was held Saturday, with booths, music, activities, and community spirit filling MacGregor Park all day.
This year’s celebration also had a special twist to honor the 300th anniversary of the original Nutfield settlement.
During Derryfest opening ceremonies, town councilors read an official proclamation to honor the day.
Town Councilor Phyllis Katsakiores said Derryfest is the biggest party in town.
“It brings everybody out, there are no arguments, no fights. I love every minute of it,” she said.
Also to honor the traditions and history of this area, the band Ulster Landing took the MacGregor Park stage, offering Celtic folk music reminiscent of the original settlers that came here to call Nutfield their new home.
To tie in the 300th Nutfield anniversary, booths representing original Nutfield towns, including Derry, Windham and Londonderry, offered commemorative coins and other souvenirs.
A new time capsule will be eventually filled and sealed to mark this, the 300th year, to be opened during the 350th in 2069.
But a mystery still exists about what happened to the previous time capsule and its contents filled at the 250th anniversary in 1969.
Derry Public Library had a safe box in its New Hampshire Room believed to hold those 50-year-old materials, but when opened earlier this summer it was discovered to be empty.
Library staff took on the mission to possibly find out what happened, offering a display at Derryfest showing the empty container and a timeline of the history of the capsule through newspaper clippings and scrapbooks.
The original capsule was supposedly buried on library property but possibly moved when a major renovation took place years later. Many theories have come forward.
“I bought a metal detector,” said library staff member Meryle Zusman, adding she went on a search near the spot where the capsule may have been buried, just in case there was evidence there but only found some rocks and rusty pieces of old iron.
“We’ve had so many anonymous tips,” library Director Cara Potter said.
Holly Gorgol of Londonderry spent the day at the First Parish Church booth, helping children create “potato people,” as this area is believed to have grown the first potato in the new world. She said honoring the area’s history has been a common goal this year.
“I think it’s been wonderful that all the (Nutfield) towns have embraced it, shared it,” she said.
First Parish is also the region’s original meetinghouse and is undergoing a major renovation project.
Nutfield 300th organizer Paul Lindemann showed off a display of some of the new items that will go in a new time capsule to be filled and sealed at a later date including newspaper stories, souvenirs, and coins. He said video messages will also be included.
Lindemann, also a member of the Friends of the Meetinghouse at First Parish, said the Nutfield 300th, with its big kickoff during Founders Weekend in April, has served to not only celebrate the past but also give people in 2019 a chance to learn more about the region’s history.
“Prior to this year hardly anyone knew we had a history museum,” Lindemann said, adding all Nutfield towns joined together for the effort of honoring the past and achieved the goal of spreading information about those who founded this area.
Once Derryfest ended, the fun continued in downtown Derry with the sold-out Derry After Dark, a celebration of craft beer and local eateries. This was the third year for Derry After Dark after hosting sellout crowds since the beginning.