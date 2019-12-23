Q: My mother, who has Alzheimer's disease, has been able to remain in her home with the help of a live-in-caregiver. The worker requested to have time off during the holidays to visit her family who live out of state. I will be bringing Mom to stay with me for two weeks. She has been here before so we have a room all set up for her. I need some hints on how to celebrate Christmas with the rest of the family and not create a stressful situation for Mom. Do you have any suggestions?
A: The holidays may indeed require a balancing act on your part. You certainly don't want to deprive your family the opportunity to celebrate while at the same time you should be realistic the flurry of activities may create anxiety in your mother. Your recent interactions with your mother may give you a sense of how she reacts to different situations. Have a conversation with the caregiver for any suggestions she might provide since she has daily interactions with your mother.
Make every attempt to keep a consistent routine with your mother such as eating meals, getting up in the morning and going to bed at the same time. Include her in tasks if she is capable of helping out but don't exhaust her and be conscious of over-stimulation. If she is reluctant to get involved don't force the issue.
One colleague was aware her mother with dementia continued to be very social in a one-on-one basis but could not handle large crowds even when she knew all the people. It might be a good idea to divide up visits if you are expecting large numbers of friends, neighbors and family members to stop by. Too many people at once can cause agitation. If you observe your mother starting to become overwhelmed let her know she can retreat to her room or gently lead her to her "safe place." Also visits earlier in the day are advised to cause less disruption.
Pay special attention to blinking lights, loud noises or music which may be unsettling to your mother. Remember what you may feel creates a festive atmosphere could be too much for someone with Alzheimer's disease to handle.
Are you struggling caring for an older adult or having difficulty locating resources? Our experienced staff are available for no cost consultations in the home, office or community. For additional information or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-892-0890. Do you have a question? We encourage inquiries and comments from our readers. Direct correspondence to ageinfo@esmv.org or Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley Inc., AgeInfo Department, 280 Merrimack St., Suite 400, Lawrence, MA 01843. Joan Hatem-Roy is the CEO of Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley Inc. and North Shore Elder Services.