Residents of the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire celebrated the first day of Hanukkah on Sunday. At Temple Emanuel in Andover, families experienced the spirit of Hanukkah following a family-friendly service. They enjoyed activities and crafts that included candle making, a latke bar, a scavenger hunt and various games.
At Etz Hayim Synagogue in Derry, Rabbi Peter Levy and his wife, Amy Dattner-Levy, led members in singing around a large outdoor menorah. The menorah was constructed by synagogue member Jay Madnick.
