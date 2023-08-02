METHUEN — Residents in the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday with Methuen hosting block parties throughout the city.
Similar events were held Tuesday night in Haverhill and Derry.
National Night Out is a community-building campaign to promote police and neighborhood partnerships. Millions of communities throughout the country have taken part in the event on the first Tuesday in August since 1984. Often, neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, cookouts and other events to bring people together.
About 20 addresses joined the festivities Tuesday in Methuen, gathering neighbors for food and games.
“We’re in a society where we’re on our phones more. This allows people to talk and get to know each other,” Sgt. Kevin Dzioba said.
Police officers joined as well. Children were able to hop into a cruiser. Officers on bicycles joined, and even a PAW Patrol pup made an appearance.
“It humanizes us as people. They normally only see us when there’s an issue,” Dzioba said. “Ten to 15 minutes with an officer can just create a community.”
Dzioba said with neighborhoods throughout Methuen participating, the event allowed for the officers to recognize the needs and expectations of different neighborhoods.
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.