Celebrating the Fourth of July

It's time to celebrate Independence Day across the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire and with COVID-19 guidelines lifted, many communities are gathering for fireworks displays and other in-person activities.
Here is a list of festive happenings in your backyard.
Wednesday, July 30
Windham: Fireworks and fun held at Windham High. The school parking lot opens at 5:30 p.m. and the Souled Out Show Band starts to play at 7:15 p.m. Fireworks follow at 9:30 p.m. There will also be food trucks and vendors on site.
Friday, July 2
Salem: The Tuscan Village kicks off a weekend of events to celebrate the holiday at 10 a.m. First up is a free outdoor fitness class at Lake Park hosted by Drive Custom Fit. A D.J. will be playing music afterward at the Smuttynose Beer Garden and Tuscan Market.
Haverhill: Fireworks display will be set off from Riverside Park starting at 9:15 p.m.
Saturday, July 3
Methuen: An evening of free entertainment, family-friendly lawn games, music, face painting, visits from superheroes and other outdoor activities takes place at The LOOP in partnership with Mayor Neil Perry's office. Doors open at 5 p.m. and live entertainment kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks are expected to begin at 9:30 p.m. All events are free with the exception of the food trucks, according to Perry's office.
Salem: Live music and other family events begin at noon at Tuscan Village and continues throughout the day. Face painters, balloons and more start at 7 p.m. before fireworks cap off the evening at 9 p.m.
Lawrence: Veterans Memorial Stadium features family-friendly activities including games, music and other festive fun starting at 8 p.m. until the city's fireworks display sets off at 9:30 p.m. Food trucks will be set up outside of the stadium. All events are free with the exception of food trucks, according to Parks and Recreation Director Adderly Gonzalez.
Sunday, July 4
Derry: The Greater Derry Track Club hosts its annual Run For Freedom road race, with a staggered start beginning at 7:30 a.m. behind Sabatino's Restaurant on Broadway. The annual event celebrates those who have served in the armed forces with proceeds from the race going to support Liberty House in Manchester, housing American veterans since 2004. For information visit GDTC.org or contact race director Dave Breeden at weluv2run@comcast.net. The Parks and Recreation Department hosts fireworks beginning at approximately 9 p.m. Suggested viewing areas include Tsienneto Road, Hood Commons, Folsom Road and Crystal Avenue.
Lawrence: Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St., welcomes residents to its 15th annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration starting at 11 a.m. This free event will be held outdoors in Visitors' Center Park, weather permitting, and has been modified to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Attendees who arrive by 11:30 a.m. can meet historical reenactor Sheryl Faye of Amesbury, who will perform as first lady Abigail Adams, the wife of President John Adams. Other activities include a flag raising, a brief oration, a short parade around the park and a public reading of the Declaration of Independence. Every visitor receives a free flag and a free ticket for raffle prizes, such as books, home décor, gift cards and food baskets. A patriotic best-dressed contest also takes place for attendees dressed in red, white and blue. The city's paid parking will not be in effect. For more information, contact Rich Padova at 978-794-1655.
North Andover: A live recitation of the Declaration of Independence — read by state Reps. Tram Nguyen, Christina Minicucci and other local leaders — takes place on the North Andover Common starting at noon. The afternoon also includes live music and other readings. The free event is sponsored by the Friends of the 1836 Meeting House and the North Andover Historical Society.
There are no fireworks displays planned this year in Andover or North Andover. In Londonderry, fireworks are held in August during the town's Old Home Day celebration.
Staff reporters Breanna Edelstein, Madeline Hughes, Julie Huss and Mike LaBella contributed to this story.