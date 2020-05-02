Celebration -- amid crisis

METHUEN — Veikko Huuskonen sure had reason to smile recently. The 47-year-old from Hampstead, New Hampshire had spent 27 days at Holy Family Hospital, critically ill with COVID-19.
Hooked up to a ventilator for 20 of those days and declared one of the hospital's "sickest" patients, Huuskonen was celebrated by nurses, doctors, respiratory staff and other caregivers with an impromptu party when being discharged to a rehabilitation clinic April 22.
"He had been in almost every single one of our patient units and many, many of our staff had interacted with him," Holy Family Marketing Director Deborah Chiaravalloti said.
According to Chiaravalloti, Huuskonen "really responded" a technique called proning, which involves putting a patient flat on their stomach instead of their back to improve oxygenation.
Within half an hour, staff normally pulled in many different directions mobilized to huddle for Huuskonen, she explained.
"People were crying, laughing and cheering," said Chiaravalloti. "It was an incredibly moving experience. It's quite a culture we have here."
Lawrence General Hospital also sends COVID patients off with a cheer.
Hospital spokesman Benjamin French explained that discharged patients there are treated to a "Code Victory" gathering.
"As the recovering patient exits the hospital, we'll play an audio clip of either "Gonna Fly Now" (also known the "Rocky" theme song) or "Resistiré 2020" in the main lobby as a measure of celebration and encouragement," he said.
