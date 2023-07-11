NORTH ANDOVER -- A cement truck carrying a 65,000-pound load, rolled over on Middleton Road at approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, causing the road to be closed for more than three hours.
The rollover happened after a vehicle swerved into the lane of the truck causing the truck driver to steer toward a swamp area in order to avoid a collision.
This resulted in the cement truck rolling over into the pond, temporarily trapping the driver. The driver was soon freed after a passerby helped him out of the truck.
Due to the road’s close proximity to Andover, both the Andover and North Andover Police departments were on the scene as well as the North Andover Fire Department, Mass. DEP, the Andover Conservation Commission, North Andover Board of Health and more.
There was concern over a possible hydraulic reel on the water due to the contents of the cement truck spilling, but the agencies on scene were able to minimize damage.
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection was said to be remaining on scene to ensure there is no damage to the body of water.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.