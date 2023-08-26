LONDONDERRY — The first ever walking tour of Glenwood Cemetery will bring locals up close and personal with the town’s past on Monday, Aug. 28, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the cemetery, 249 Mammoth Road.
Londonderry Historical Society member and graveyard historian Sandy Dahlfred will lead the tour.
It will begin in the back of the cemetery next to Mack’s Orchard, will run for an hour and a half and traverse a half mile of the cemetery.
Registration is limited to 20 people. Sign up by sending an email to info@LondonderryHistory.org or by calling 860-428-4419.
A rain date is scheduled for Aug. 29.
See the night sky in a new light
DERRY — The night sky will be the focus in September at the Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway, and the Taylor Library, 49 East Derry Road, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 6:30 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m.
The two-part program, led by the New Hampshire Astronomical Society, will teach visitors about the different stars and planets visible at this time of year, then will host a night sky watch the following night.
For more information, visit derrypl.org.
Classic car show comes to Newton
NEWTON — A classic car show will take place during Newton’s Olde Home Day on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., behind the Memorial Elementary School, 31 West Main St.
Newton Recreation Commission will host Olde Home Day activities with live bands, food trucks, vendors and entertainment.
Cars should arrive by 9:30 a.m.
First place will be voted by attendees in each category.
Send the make and model of the vehicle, the year and your name and email address to peggyconnors33@gmail.com.
For more information, contact recreation@newtonnh.net.
NH orchestra sets 2023-24 season
SALEM — The New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra announced its anticipated 2023-2024 season for its performances at Seifert Performing Arts Center, Salem High School, 44 Geremonty Drive.
The orchestra promises a musical journey harmoniously blending timeless classics with festive cheer during its concerts.
The orchestra has been a revered cultural institution for over 118 years, captivating audiences with exceptional symphonic performances. Under the direction of Music Director Mark Latham, they are committed to enriching the community through outstanding concerts.
With the captivating performance of Dvorak’s monumental 7th Symphony and the joyous sounds of the Holiday Pops concerts, the orchestra is set to inspire and uplift audiences.
The season commences with “Dvorak’s 7th Symphony: A Triumph of Passion and Emotion.”
As the holiday season approaches, the orchestra will spread joy with its popular “Holiday Pops” concert. Families and music enthusiasts alike are invited to revel in the magic of the season through a blend of traditional carols, contemporary holiday favorites and orchestral arrangements.
“We are excited to present a season that showcases the depth of classical music while embracing the festive spirit of the holidays,” said Executive Director Toni DeGennaro.
For more information about concert dates, tickets, and upcoming performances, visit nhphil.org or call 603-647-6476.
