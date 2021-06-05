LAWRENCE — It was a year Central Catholic High School's 312 seniors will not soon forget — and on Friday night, the graduating class of 2021 had the opportunity to reunite with classmates, friends, and school family as they walked across Raider Field to accept their hard-earned diplomas.
The senior class represented 36 cities and towns across Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Seniors were seated between their two guests, with all parties socially distanced across Raider Field. Approximately 700 students, faculty and guests attended Friday night's ceremony, which was also live streamed on YouTube. The graduation was moved from its original 4 p.m. start time to 7 p.m. due to the threat of possible rain.
Central Catholic President Christopher Sullivan was among the school staff to laud the graduates before the awarding of diplomas. In his remarks, Sullivan borrowed from British photographer Tim Booth when urging seniors to look beyond labels and live in the moment as they enter the post-graduate world.
Booth, Sullivan said, photographed human hands for more than 20 years, and said that when people look at faces, they make preconceptions. When they look at hands, according to Booth, no labels are added.
"For just a moment…consider your hands," Sullivan said. "How many math problems have they worked on? How many essays have they written?"
Then, Sullivan asked students to look to the guests sitting to either side of them: "Consider the hands of the people sitting to your right and left: How many times have their hands comforted you when you needed it? How many times have those hands reached into their wallet because you needed cash? They are the same hands who are now reluctantly learning to let you go. As you think about the hands who helped you, consider as you finish high school, how you will use your hands. It is our hope that what you learned here will prepare you for a life of service; to build up instead of tear down."
Maria Mataac, from Newbury, was named this year's valedictorian, while Olivia Benvenuto of North Andover and Kangqi Kevin Ni of Haverhill were named co-salutatorians. Mataac and Benvenuto offered remarks on behalf of the senior class. Ni, an international student, remained in China Friday where he has been taking classes remotely and was unable to attend the graduation in-person due to the pandemic, school officials said.
“There were so many things we lost this year, and those are worth acknowledging and remembering. But it was the lessons we learned and the people we became that need to be celebrated," Mataac told classmates in her address. "In the hardest situations, we become the best versions of ourselves....As we begin the next chapter of our lives, some things will be scary and confusing, but we’ve learned from the pandemic and the past year that we are stronger than those scary things.”
Several students received awards Friday night. Among them was the Brother Florentius FMS Memorial Award, given to an outstanding graduate from the class of 2021 who "demonstrated the courage to do the right thing, even when it was not popular to do so," according to Academic Dean Jeanne R. Burns, who served as the night's mistress of ceremonies. The award, named for the school's founder, was presented to Mataac, who accepted the honor before delivering her valedictory speech.
Graduates from the class of 2021 received approximately $10 million in scholarships, with 94% of students choosing to continue their education at a four-year college or university, school officials said.