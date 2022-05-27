LAWRENCE — Amid some of this spring’s best, sunny weather, the 274 members of Central Catholic High School’s Class of 2022 graduated Thursday evening.
A baccalaureate prayer service led into the moment every senior has been waiting for – the awarding of diplomas on Raider Field.
The graduation culminated in a variety of activities and honors ceremonies for seniors.
Central Catholic, at 300 Hampshire St., is a college preparatory high school of excellence in the Marist tradition.
Principal Doreen Keller praised the graduates.
“It has been my honor to watch the members of the Class of 2022 develop as caring young men and women over the past four years and to witness their many contributions to the Central Catholic family,” she said. “They have learned what it means to be Marist and have demonstrated this in their words and actions both in school and in the greater community. Join us as we celebrate their accomplishments and wish them well in all they do.”
