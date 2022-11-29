LAWRENCE – Beloved and legendary CCHS Varsity Football Coach Mr. Chuck “Coach A” Adamopoulos is officially retiring from his role as Head Coach after 26 incredible, history-making seasons.
With a stellar 204-79 career record, Coach A began his Raider Football career in 1984 as the Assistant Coach for Varsity Football and moved on to serve as Head Varsity Football Coach in the Fall of 1997.
In his time as Head Coach, Coach A has led three (3) State Championships, 13 MVC League titles and was named Coach-of-the-Year by numerous regional and local media outlets. He was also honored as the New England Patriots High School Coach-of-the-Week by the New England Patriots Foundation.
"I have been coaching high school football for 41 years, the past 39 of those at Central Catholic. After a lot of thought, at this time, I think that it is time for me to take a step back, relax and enjoy life with my friends and especially my family,” said Chuck “Coach A” Adamopoulos. “I have grandchildren who I love and adore and I love being present in their lives. I have loved coaching football at Central and it has been such a huge part of my life and family, but now it's time to enjoy my family and watch football from the stands. I am truly fortunate to coach great kids alongside a really unbelievable staff who I consider some of my closest friends and some who have been with me since my first win. I love Central Catholic and I love that I have been able to coach here for such a long time."
In October 2022, Coach A achieved an incredible career milestone – 200 wins where he was recognized with a plaque and was celebrated by excited game-goers including his family, CCHS colleagues and his current and past loyal players.
"Coach A is the perfect example of a great, dedicated coach,” said Zachary Blaszak, Director of Athletics and Activities at CCHS. “To coach at the same school for 39 years is something that not many people can match, and his success and accolades are amazing during his 26 years leading the Raider football program. Coach A has impacted the lives of hundreds of young men and women. He is also a man that loves his family, his friends and his school and has devoted his life to the success of those around him. He is an extremely humble individual and is always putting the success of others above his own. The Central Catholic community and CCHS football has become what it is because of Coach A and his dedicated service. I have loved working alongside him for the past 11 seasons and am grateful to call him a friend,” said Zachary Blaszak.
In addition to serving as a successful athletic leader, Coach A is in his 39th year of teaching at Central Catholic and will continue in his role as a seasoned educator in the Business and Technology Department.
“There is no doubt that we will miss Chuck’s influence as a coach,” said Christopher Sullivan ‘81, President of CCHS. “His legacy will always be the relationships he has with so many of his players, past and present. As successful as Chuck has been as a football coach, Chuck’s greatest professional successes are as a person and an educator. All students at Central know that Coach A is in their corner. He is a constant presence at all Central Catholic events, and I am so grateful that I will continue to witness his work with young people everyday at Central.”
While at CCHS, Coach A has also established an impressive Raider legacy with daughter Catherine (Adamopoulos ‘07) Osinski, son Zachary Adamopoulos ‘09 (CCHS Teacher), daughter Molly Adamopoulos ‘11 and son Brian Adamopoulos ‘13.
Central Catholic will be conducting a search for a new Head Varsity Football Coach after we celebrate Coach A and the 2022 Raider Football Team.
