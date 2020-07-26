Challenger: Incumbent should divest money tainted by Epstein scandal

SALEM — Angus McQuilken, a Democratic candidate challenging U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton in the upcoming Sept. 1 primary, is calling on Moulton to divest contributions made by hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin and his wife after Dubin’s name cropped up in court documents last summer in relation to the sex scandal involving financier Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
Moulton’s campaign spokesperson said when the allegations came to light last fall, Moulton donated $5,000 Dubin had contributed to one of his political action committees to an anti-human-trafficking nonprofit.
McQuilken, who lives in Topsfield, is calling on Moulton “to divest from his various campaign committees” $78,000 in contributions from Dubin over the past five years. He said Moulton should at least donate $13,000 Dubin and his wife contributed to his congressional campaign.
“It is not OK to take contributions from accused sex offenders, and then try to make it right by donating less than 10% of those donations to charity, saying that you already spent the rest,” McQuilken said in a statement.
McQuilken and Jamie Belsito, also from Topsfield, are challenging Moulton in the 6th District Democratic primary on Sept. 1. Belsito declined to comment.
“It’s disgusting that Angus is trying to put his name in the news by exploiting for political gain one of the worst human trafficking and child sex scandals ever reported,” said Moulton for Congress Press Secretary Michaela Johnson, in an email. “Once the allegation surfaced that Dubin was connected, Congressman Moulton decided immediately to reject any future contributions from him and to donate the contribution from Dubin that we still had to an anti-human-trafficking nonprofit.”
“Now Angus is trying to resurrect this to get his own name into the news because his campaign is failing to gain any traction,” Johnson added. “It’s disgusting and exactly the type of politics that Angus is known for. It’s why Democrats picked Scott Brown over Angus twice, and it’s the same type of dirty politics that voters have sent Seth, year after year, to fight against in Washington.”
Brown, a Republican, twice edged McQuilken, who then lived in Millis, for state Senate in 2004.
When asked why he was raising the issue now, McQuilken said he was not a candidate at that time the issue came to light.
He called on Moulton to “make it right.”
Court documents unsealed last summer from one of Epstein’s victims named Dubin and other high-profile men in relation to the Epstein child sex trafficking scandal, according to various news reports. Dubin and his wife, Eva, have strongly denied the allegations, according to various news reports. There are no charges pending against Dubin. Epstein committed suicide in jail last August and Maxwell was arrested in Bradford, New Hampshire earlier this month.
Federal Election Commission reports show that Dubin contributed a total of $60,000 to a joint fundraising agreement called Serve America Victory Fund, which raised money for candidates Moulton backed in the 2018 midterms.
Johnson said donations to this fund were immediately transferred to candidates who were part of the agreement, they received the money years ago and they have have sole discretion over it. Moulton’s campaign does not have access to this money, she said.
When allegations against Dubin came to light, Johnson said Moulton donated the $5,000 the campaign had access to from the Serve America PAC to the anti-human trafficking nonprofit. The campaign had access to the money because it was donated in 2018. They no longer have access to the money from the 2014 or 2016 campaigns, and Dubin did not donate to Moulton’s campaign for Congress in 2018.
FEC records show Dubin contributed $2,700 to Moulton for Congress in 2015, and $5,200 in 2013 when Moulton ran and won his first term.
Records show Eva Dubin, Glenn Dubin’s wife, contributed $5,200 to Moulton’s campaign in 2014.