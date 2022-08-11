SALISBURY — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will hold its 24th annual Winning Opportunities for Women (WOW) Conference Friday, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Blue Ocean Music Hall. Keynote speaker is Emily Morash, founder of Hampton Morash LLC.
A certified mediator and mindfulness coach, Morash has developed a guide for organizational leaders that builds stronger, more effective, and resilient teams.
Panelists include Sarah Blackburn, editor in chief of Edible Boston and Edible Worcester; State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen; Rhode Island State Sen. Tiara Mack; Caroline Pineau, owner and CEO of Stem in Haverhill; Louise Sloan, award-winning author and editor; Dana Sparling, executive director of the Women’s Gridiron Foundation; Renee Terry, artist and owner of Sweet Cheeks of Amesbury, and Allison Dolan Wilson, VP of institutional advancement and executive director of the NECC Foundation.
For more information and to register, visit online at www.haverhillchamber.com or call 978-373-5663.
Tax free book sale is Saturday
HAVERHILL — The Museum of Printing at 15 Thornton Ave. will hold a flash book sale Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., during the state’s tax-free weekend.
Stop n and peruse hundreds of duplicate books from the Museum’s library, many rare, and all bargain priced. There’s also a selection of books for a buck.
Visit online at www.museumofprinting.org.
Works of two artists on display
NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association at 65 Water St. is hosting a dual exhibition of abstract art Aug. 10-21 in the first-floor Hills Gallery. The show, titled “Color in the Creative Journey,” features works by Sharyn Dahn and Ethel Hills. Dahn’s work offers a new perspective on familiar elements such as sailboats and birch forests, oftentimes breaking them down to color and form to more accurately capture the feeling of seeing them in passing. Hills draws inspiration from landscapes, emotions, and memories with a goal of creating artwork that stirs deep feelings of warmth and nostalgia in the viewer. Both artists use color as the primary language to speak to their viewers, with bright and expressive palettes throughout their art.
A closing reception with the artists is Saturday, Aug. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. The show will be on view concurrently with the NAA-affiliated North of Boston Print Collaborative’s annual exhibition, North of Boston Print Collaborative. All work is for sale.
The gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is handicap accessible.
Business networking event planned
SALEM, N.H. — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a business networking event Monday, Aug. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Beer Garden at Tuscan Market on Route 28 in Salem, New Hampshire.
Includes complimentary appetizers and business card drawings for door prizes.
To register or for more information, visit www.merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
A day on the farm
HAVERHILL — The Trustees of Tattersall Farm will hold Farm Day Sunday, Sept. 18, from noon to 4 p.m. The Farm is located at 542 North Broadway. Rain Date is Sunday, Sept. 25.
Farm Day is a New England-style cultural and educational event for people of all ages. Activities will include beekeeping, animal and farming demonstrations, a puppet show, pony rides, hayrides and more. Food and beverages will be available from the Chicken Connection in Plaistow and True North Brewery. Haverhill’s own meteorologist, Matt Noyes, will be in attendance to answer weather-related questions.
Admission is $10 per adult. Free for children 16 and under. Admission includes one free pony ride and hayride for children.
For more information, contact Kathy Bresnahan at 978-852-3014.
