DERRY —It was a quick snapshot of how the state's economy is faring with its housing opportunities and other economic development trends.
The Greater Londonderry Chamber of Commerce hosted a "Vision for Southern New Hampshire 2020: A Snapshot of New Hampshire's Economic Evolution" Thursday morning at Brookstone Event Center in Derry.
Key speakers were Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs; Laurel Adams, president of the Regional Economic Development Center and George Reagan, community engagement manager with New Hampshire's Housing and Finance Authority.
Caswell led off the discussion with an overview of what his office handles — a relatively new office, he said. Caswell said the state's Department of Business and Economic Affairs took on a more consolidated effort to join tourism, economic development, and state resources to support the workforce, business, and the state's recreational opportunities.
"We take all these pieces and put them toward the overall effort," Caswell said.
Economic development is also an area that can be made up of many factors, Caswell said, and currently the state is making some great strides with many opportunities for growth.
"There is a lot of opportunity in New Hampshire and a reason for that optimism," Caswell said.
And although the state has often been tagged as a place with with an aging population, the commissioner said there is also renewed boosts in younger people wanting to call New Hampshire home and work here.
"That's our future workforce," Caswell said. "We have to tell the story of New Hampshire, we have the ability to offer something different. And as long as you like winter."
Caswell described a trio of factors that can work well together to boost economic development opportunities and community and regional success.
Those factors — employers, policy makers at the local or state level, and academics and educational institutions — can all be part of the puzzle, working together, going in various unique directions while trying to find the best solutions together.
"And in economic development, there are no straight lines," Caswell said.
Laurel Adams, president of the Raymond-based Regional Economic Development Center, offered data on trends in those wanting to move here or do business here and how her business can help finance projects including infrastructure, and other regional cooperative efforts. She said trends are showing more younger people may want to call New Hampshire home and want certain things in place to make that move successful.
"Young people want walkability, infrastructure, good living wages and a place to live," Adams said.
And Reagan noted that home sales have decreased over the last year, but the median sales price for a home has increased.
Statewide rental rates are also at about $1,300 for a two-bedroom space, and rates vary depending on the region of the state.
He credited communities that often offer incentives to developers who want to come in and do a housing project. He cited Londonderry's efforts to do more with town land-use regulations to help draw development to town for housing projects.
Housing solutions tie in with regional economic development solutions, Reagan said. And with a strong state economy, it's still important to have housing available for a strong, steady workforce when businesses want to come here.