ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce held its annual Congressional Breakfast Forum on Feb 13 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Andover. Over 100 people attended the sold-out question and answer speakers program. Congressman Seth Moulton and Congresswoman Lori Trahan discussed the challenges and opportunities facing the U.S. this year.
Discussion points included matters concerning inflation and the belief that inflation was coming down to make things more affordable; the impact of the pandemic; the substantial funds brought into the districts by the members of Congress to assist with infrastructure projects; transportation projects and health care and energy, which continue to be points of focus. Assistance to the small business community was discussed as well.
Drivers warned of overnight highway ramp closures in Andover
ANDOVER — State transportation officials are warning drivers of temporary closures of the I-495/I-93 interchange ramps in Andover.
The closures will occur during overnight hours from Sunday, Feb. 19, through Friday morning, Feb. 24. Alternating closures will be in effect nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., with work concluding by 5 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.
During the overnight work, there will be a one-at-a-time ramp closures to install light pole pre-cast concrete foundations and to install/extend guiderail on the edges of the ramps. Message boards, signs, traffic control devices, and police details will be used to guide drivers safely through the work zone.
This work is part of a $4.9 million highway lighting repairs and improvements project at the Interchange of Interstates 93 and 495 in Andover and Tewksbury.
MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes at the next exit, reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
For more information on traffic conditions, visit mass511.com.
Free Narcan training on tap
HAVERHILL — Eammon’s Heart Foundation announced it will hold a series of four Narcan trainings in Haverhill this year, with support from Mayor James Fiorentini and community partner Mass General Brigham Merrimack Valley Bridge Clinic.
The first is Tuesday, March 7, at 6 p.m. in the Pentucket Medical building conference room, 1 Park Way, with instructor Rebecca Pichardo. Participants will be educated in the use of Narcan and will take home a free Narcan kit. The training lasts one hour.
Naloxone (Narcan) can quickly restore normal breathing and save the life of a person overdosing on opioids. Naloxone is a safe medication used by emergency medical personnel and other first responders (and now committed citizens) to prevent opioid overdose deaths. Unfortunately, by the time a person having an overdose is reached, it is often too late, organizers said. To register for this free training, visit online at tinyurl.com/zr3bke8u or visit eammonsheart.org.
Temple Emanu-El to host workshop by Noah Aronson
HAVERHILL — Jewish recording artist and composer Noah Aronson will hold a workshop exploring music, movement, mindfulness, and spirituality Saturday, March 11, at 12:30 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St. Space is limited. Register at bit.ly/TE-NoahAronson.
Aronson has been creating and inspiring audiences with his heartfelt and soulful music for the last 20 years. His music is sung in communities and summer camps around the world, and he tours year-round giving concerts and leading music-driven prayer experiences.
“Noah Aronson is pure joy,” enthused Cantor Vera Broekhuysen, spiritual leader of Temple Emanu-El. “His thoughtful, integrated, embodied approach to Jewish music brings participants along with him into each experience, and his own creative spirituality encourages us all to engage with our own sense of the Divine. We are blessed to be welcoming Noah to Temple Emanu-El!”
Aronson’s workshop is sponsored by Temple Emanu-El’s Music Committee.
Newburyport and Pentucket banks closer to formalizing a single mutual holding company
HAVERHILL/NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Five Cents Bancorp, MHC, and Pentucket Bank Holdings, MHC, the mutual holding companies of Newburyport Bank and Pentucket Bank, have received unanimous, affirmative Corporator votes, bringing them one step closer to formalizing a single mutual holding company. Following the favorable votes on Jan. 25, the two Banks are in the process of filing the formal application to the Board of Bank Incorporation and the Federal Reserve Bank seeking regulatory approval, the final step in the process of combining their mutual holding companies into one.
Operating under a single holding company will allow the two banks to consolidate back-office operations and systems, invest in advanced products and services, achieve scale and efficiencies, and invest in the customers and communities they serve. There will be no layoffs or branch closures since there is no overlap in retail banking territories. Once combined, the assets of the mutual holding company will be approaching $3 billion, bank officials said.
