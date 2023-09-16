METHUEN — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business Networking Mixer Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St. Tickets are $10 for members and $20 for future members and include appetizers, a cash bar and raffles for door prizes.
To register or for more information, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Public Safety Forum
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Public Safety Breakfast Forum on Monday, Sept. 25, from 7:30 to 9:15 a.m. at the Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane. Cost is $30 for members and $40 for future members.
Guest speakers include Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker, Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe, Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone, Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara and North Andover Police Chief Charles Gray.
To register or for more information visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Chamber dinner planned
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 5 p.m. at Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha St.
Guest speakers is state Auditor Diana DiZoglio. The Ralph B. Wilkinson Good Citizenship Award will be presented to Michael Sullivan, coordinator for the Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo House; the Emerging Leader Award goes to Bill DeLuca IV of the Bill DeLuca Family of Dealerships; the Nonprofit Award goes to Karen Frederick of Community Teamwork and the Business Development award goes to Juan and Luis Yepez of Yepez Properties.
Tickets are $125 per person or $1,200 per table and include hors d’oeuvers at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Sponsorship opportunities are available.
For tickets or for more information visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
