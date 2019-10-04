DERRY, N.H. — They are the top citizen, business and nonprofit of the year.
Downtown business owner Melanie Davis was named the Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year for 2019. The Tupelo Music Hall took top business honors.
Also, new for 2019, the chamber honored a Nonprofit of the Year — Community Caregivers of Greater Derry.
All top award winners were honored Thursday night at the annual Chamber awards event held at Birch Wood Vineyards in Derry.
The chamber has been honoring top citizens since 1965. The first recipient was Grant Benson Jr.
Jacob Wiesmann, CFO of Parkland Medical Center, presented Davis with her award, saying she “embodied the meaning of community and truly serves as the backbone of the region.”
Davis’s business, the Grind Rail Trail Cafe, first opened in 2014 on Manning Street in Derry. A year later the cafe moved to its current 5 West Broadway location. A second location opened in Windham last year.
Davis also contributes to the region through much behind-the-scenes work and supports numerous causes throughout the year, according to the chamber.
In accepting her award, Davis thanked the Chamber and said humbly she does “the best she can” every day.
She thanked her Grind staff and everyone in her support system.
“You guys lift me up every day,” Davis said.
She added that it takes a community to join together to make a difference.
“Look around, keep your eyes open. People are always doing the best they can,” she said. “Fill in the gaps, and identify when you can help. Speak up, speak out, stick up for someone. Mind the gap. Try again, take a chance. Somebody else’s best might come out of it.”
Davis was also awarded the ceremonial Citizen of the Year top hat, presented by town historian T.J. Cullinane.
Hayward accepted his business honor and said he is thankful to be in Derry, his hometown, and said he received a lot of support from the town and fellow business owners.
Hayward has owned the Tupelo since 2004, offering concert-goers opportunities a chance to see some of the music industry’s best.
Starting as a small music space in Londonderry, Hayward moved his venue to Derry in 2017, keeping the original plan of blending community hospitality with a lineup of great names in the music business.
He thanked his wife Julie, his staff and everyone that supports his business.
“I’ll always be a huge music fan, I love my job,” Hayward said. “I’m very grateful we are being recognized for what we do.”
In addition to the top citizen and business, Community Caregivers of Greater Derry took the first ever Chamber award for Nonprofit of the Year.
Community Caregivers services people of all ages throughout southern New Hampshire. The organization supports the elderly and disabled through their Volunteer Care-Giving Program, the Loaner’s Closet for Durable Medical Equipment and Project Upkeep.
Caregivers Executive Director Cindee Tanuma said it was the goal of a group of local churches in 1988 to start the organization to serve others.
“We’ve come a long way since 1988,” Tanuma said, adding Caregivers now serves seven towns, with volunteers logging in about 35,000 hours to serve hundreds of clients needing help with light chores, shopping, cleaning and transportation.
In addition to the top awards, outgoing Chamber board chairman Nick del’Etoile welcomed new chair-elect Mike Ebbett. Board members were also recognized.