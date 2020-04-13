DERRY — The Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled its annual Taste of the Region event to July 21 at 5 p.m. at the Tupelo Music Hall.
The annual event brings together dozens of area restaurants and businesses for a night of sampling of food, desserts, wine and craft beer. It also offers opportunities for business people to network.
For more information, visit online at gdlchamber.org.
Bank begins Paycheck Protection Program
HAVERHILL — Pentucket Bank continues to assist local businesses by submitting Paycheck Protection Program loans to the Small Business Administration. Last week, the bank began placing critical funds into the hands of business people.
The bank began submitting applications as soon as the program became available April 3. Since, it has obtained SBA authorizations for over 150 loans, totaling approximately $35 million. Applications continue to be submitted daily.
“We continue to be committed to assisting our local businesses with securing these funds to put their employees back to work and maintain their business functions during this challenging time,” said Jonathan Dowst, executive vice president.
"Time is of the essence and we know that the faster we can get these businesses their money, the faster they can respond to their employees and other business needs," he continued. "We’re working day and night to make it happen for them."
For more information, visit PentucketBank.com/COVID-19.
Carter’s Ice Cream selling pre-packaged product only
HAVERHILL — Carter’s Ice Cream on Salem Street in Bradford announced that it has changed the way it is conducting business during this health crisis.
Owner Jeremy Dinan said his crew is prepackaging hundreds of pints, quarts and half gallons with his customers’ favorite flavors.
“This is all we’ll be selling until the threat of COVID-19 dissipates,” he said. “I want to remain open, but will only do so in a manner that helps to ensure my employees, their families, our customers and our community an atmosphere where they feel safe.”
Carter’s is open daily from 2 to 7 p.m. Toppings will not be available. All orders will go out in a bag and call-ahead orders are welcome.
“We are a cash business and not set up to accept payment via cards,” Dinan said. “To help mitigate any concerns with payment, customers will pay by sliding bills through a slot in a plastic container. Any change handed back will have been sanitized in advance."
Dinan said he is working with the Haverhill Board of Health on this plan and that he’s not sure whether he will be conducting a “drive-through” type service or handing out orders using window service.
Boat registrations and renewals
GILFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding the boating public that registration renewals and annual mooring permits are still being processed at Marine Patrol Headquarters, 31 Dock Road in Gilford.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Marine Patrol is now requiring those who need to conduct a business transaction directly with staff to call 603-227-2102 and schedule an appointment.
In addition, all boat and mooring registrations and renewals will remain available through the mail or the use of a drop box located at the main entrance to the Marine Patrol Headquarters at 31 Dock Road in Gilford.
Instructions for the use of the drop box are available online at marinepatrol.nh.gov and at the drop box location.
Marine Patrol staff will be contacting people by phone while processing transactions. Renewal decals and permits will be mailed to the address provided by the customer.