ANDOVER — The leadership of Andover Youth Services remains in doubt three months after longtime director Bill Fahey was fired, though town officials are pledging changes to the department.
While programming continues, Town Manager Andrew Flanagan and Community Services Director Jemma Lambert are uncertain about who will be hired to lead the department or how, but they expect changes to the counseling and mental health services provided to youth because of the investigation that ultimately lead to Fahey's termination.
"We are handling this like any other vacancy in department leadership," Flanagan said. "Jemma is doing oversight, but we've left the day-to-day programs to the staff. They've been working together for years and are very self-sufficient."
Lambert's philosophy: "Don't get in the way," she said, explaining she checks in regularly with Glenn Wilson, the assistant director.
"We are not in a place to substitute our judgment for theirs on what's needed for day-to-day operations, so there's really been no change," Lambert said. "We want it to stay the same experience for those kids, which has been a great one."
An investigator's report detailing Fahey's conduct outlined a pattern of overstepping professional boundaries when working with youth, as well as a lack of referrals to appropriate professionals for youth with mental health issues. Flanagan said in light of this, the town will reassess the current counseling and social work services provided by AYS.
"We need to balance the real need of providing these services with managing the organization's and town's risk," he said. "There can't be people doing this work who don't hold the right credentials, and they also can't be supervising that work."
Sometime in the next few weeks, town officials will conduct an audit of what counseling services are needed, Flanagan said.
Currently, other town departments including those working with veterans and senior citizens have referred people to Sobhan Namvar, the town's community support coordinator who works with the Police Department, Lambert said.
AYS is supposed to utilize Namvar, as well, however the investigator's reported stated that Fahey never referred children or their families to the town's social worker.
AYS does have Jackie Stackhouse, who is a trained social worker, as part of its staff. Flanagan said in future changes to the department, she would have to report to someone with the correct credentials in order to decrease liability. That person would either be the director of AYS or someone outside the department who oversees social work in various town departments, he said.
It's undecided if the next director will be required to have counseling or social work credentials, Flanagan said. The town may also create a position for some sort of social work "hub" to provide services through multiple departments, he said.
"I think we can maintain boundaries and be effective in the services we provide," he said.
Some in the community have publicly questioned why Wilson, who has worked for the town for 25 years, hasn't been promoted to lead AYS.
Flanagan said he and Lambert are working on an application process to hire a new director, and they welcome internal or external candidates.
"We will evaluate candidates' technical abilities to do the job and also excel in a leadership role," Flanagan said. "We haven't started the process of hiring because we are determining the primary criteria for the position. Experience in the division and community will be weighed accordingly."
Wilson did not respond to requests for comment.
Also, Lambert said the town's recent efforts to become more aware of the need for diversity and inclusion will play a role in the new hire.
Flanagan said this is likely the first role the town will fill using a "blind" screening that strips names from applications to focus on experience and education when moving people to the next part of the hiring process.
"I appreciate AYS's role in the community, and they will continue to fulfill their mission with the support of the town," Flanagan said, adding he and Lambert welcome feedback, especially from families with children who participate in AYS programs, or whose younger children will be involved in the future.