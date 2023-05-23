HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini appointed retired City Clerk Linda Koutoulas as a member of the city’s License Commission, following an announcement by its chairman, attorney Joseph Edwards, that he is retiring from the position and also from his law practice.
Koutoulas will assume the seat vacated by Edwards, who served on the License Commission for 22 years.
This is a nonconfirming appointment (does not require City Council approval) thattakes effect immediately and expires on May 23, 2026.
Koutoulas joins Commissioners Patrick Driscoll and Laura Angus. As Edwards was the commission’s chairman, the members are expected to vote at their next meeting on a new chair. The License Commission next meets on June 1 at 6 p.m. in City Council chambers, Room 202, City Hall. Commission positions are unpaid.
At the commission’s May 4 meeting, Edwards announced it would be his last meeting.
“It’s been my pleasure being here in this position as a license commission for almost 22 years,” he said. “I’m fully retired now.” He explained that someone else is now running his law office.
“This will be my last meeting of the License Commission; I’m retiring from this too,” he added. “Maybe later on I’ll find other things to do as I can’t imagine not doing anything ... I have to do something.”
The City Council agenda for May 23 notes that Edwards is submitting his resignation from the License Commission and that Koutoulas is being appointed by the mayor to fill his seat. Also, the mayor is on the agenda to present a citation to Edwards for his 22 years of service.
