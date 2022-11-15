METHUEN — The 763-foot long private way that was originally proposed as Guzman Lane has been pulled from the subdivision site plan to avoid disrupting wetlands at 80 Hampstead St.
Representing applicant Eddy Guzman, Senior Project Engineer Dennis Griecci of Andover Consultants Inc., said removing the road will reduce the paved area from 30,000 square feet to 12,500 square feet.
“We’ve cut that more than in half,” he said during the Nov. 9 meeting of the Community Development Board, adding that the site plan for the 13.1-acre site has been “vastly improved.”
When the project was originally presented July 13, board members raised concerns about the wetlands as Hawkes Brook runs through the property as well as a marsh.
Board Chairman Stephen DeFeo was pleased to see that there will not be another road for the city to maintain.
“One less house and one less road are actually preferential in this situation,” he said.
Griecci said the number of lots has been reduced from three to two with each single-family home having its own driveway off Hampstead Street. One lot would be 99,269 square feet while the other lot would be 423,493 square feet.
To alleviate stormwater runoff, Griecci said concrete dry wells would be installed underground to manage water coming off the roofs of the two homes. Each driveway would also have an infiltration system to manage groundwater. The two catch basins that were initially proposed at the front of the property have been removed from the site plan.
Griecci said he is now waiting for final comments from the city’s Engineering Department.
The board is expected to make its final decision at the Dec. 14 meeting.
