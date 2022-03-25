HAVERHILL — A charity car show to support Veterans Northeast Outreach Center in Haverhill will be held April 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Haverhill campus of Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliot St. Please use the Elliot Street entrance.
This event is free to spectators, however, donations are encouraged.
The event will include food trucks, raffles and entertainment as well as a large number of cars and motorcycles of various kinds.
Cost for exhibitors is $10 to show your car/motorcycle and $20 to show and be eligible for awards to be presented in various categories.
VNEOC is a nonprofit that assists veterans and their families with basic food and shelter, housing, advocacy, counseling, peer support, case management, as well as VA benefits and claims assistance.
For vendor and sponsor opportunities send email to vneoccarshow@gmail.com.
Hibernians to hold concert on Sunday in memory of Tom Garvey
LAWRENCE — Division 8 Ancient Order of Hibernians will hold a musical tribute to Lawrence legend Tom Garvey Sunday, March 27, at 2 p.m. in the public library's Sargent Auditorium, 51 Lawrence St. The concert will feature pianist Terri Kelley and vocalist Bill Donelan. This event is partially funded by the Lawrence Arts Cultural Council and is free and open to the public. The library and auditorium are both handicap accessible,
An Irish historian, musician and beloved member of the Irish Community of Lawrence, Andover and Boston, Garvey died Sept. 3, 2020, in Andover. An accomplished, self-taught musician on the piano, organ, and button accordion, Garvey performed in many bands in the Boston area in the 1950s and 60s. He was a radio host for 31 years on WCCM's Irish Musical Tribute that aired annually on Saint Patrick’s Day. Following the concert, light refreshments will be served.
Spring flower sale supports Merrimack Valley Hospice
HAVERHILL — The Friends of Merrimack Valley Hospice are accepting orders for tulips, hanging pansies, hydrangeas and African violets as part of their annual spring flower sale.
Order your flowers at homehealthfoundation.org and they will be available for "drive by" pickup on April 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Flowers By Steve, 14 Cross Road. Proceeds support the Friends of Merrimack Valley Hospice.
Learn about backyard beekeeping
HAVERHILL — The Trustees of Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway, and Frank Valadao of Soney Bees LLC of Haverhill, will present a backyard beekeeping demonstration and information session Sunday, April 3, at noon. This introduction to beekeeping will include how to find a good location for your hive, how to assemble the hive, and how to install a package of bees or 5-frame Nuc.
Information about maintaining and feeding honey bees, harvesting the bees, and preparing hives for winter are included. Valadao sells his products at 274 Lincoln Ave. and online at www.soneybees.com.
Participants will meet rain or shine at noon at Tattersall Farm in the parking lot area. In the event of severe weather conditions, check the Tattersall Farm FaceBook page for information. This event is offered as a free, educational community event. Donations will be gratefully appreciated.
Digital Equity Challenge deadline extended
HAVERHILL — The deadline to enter the Digital Equity Challenge presented by UMass Lowell's iHub Haverhill and the Essex County Community Foundation has been extended to April 15.
The challenge is accepting entries for programs, projects, services, or ideas that increase digital capacity for a community in Essex County or the county.
Top applicants will be invited to pitch live before judges and win a share of $10,000 in cash prizes and other support, including a pipeline with ECCF for further grant funding, to launch their project.
The challenge is open to student teams, entrepreneurs, businesses and nonprofit organizations.
A live pitch event will be held April 27 at 6 p.m. at UMass Lowell's iHub, located in the Harbor Place building at 2 Merrimack St.
Paper Heart fundraiser raises more than $3,600 for the American Heart Association
LAWRENCE — In recognition of American Heart Month, Merrimack Valley Credit Union held a fundraiser throughout February to raise money for the American Heart Association. The MVCU branch team sold hearts for a minimum donation of $2 with MVCU employees also contributing, raising a total of $3,609.
Members who visited any one of MVCU’s 10 branches were presented with the opportunity to fill out a heart when they made the minimum donation and could dedicate their heart to another person or simply sign their name.
Robert Cabral, VP of Consumer Lending, and Anthony Marino, SVP of Organizational Development & Learning, upped the ante with matching gifts when the Credit Union met its fundraising targets.
For more information about MVCU, visit www.mvcu.com.
