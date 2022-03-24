HAVERHILL — A charity car show to support Veterans Northeast Outreach Center in Haverhill will be held April 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Haverhill campus of Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliot St. Please use the Elliot Street entrance.
This event is free to spectators, however, donations are encouraged.
The event will include food trucks, raffles and entertainment as well as a large number of cars and motorcycles of various kinds.
Cost for exhibitors is $10 to show your car/motorcycle and $20 to show and be eligible for an award.
Awards will be presented in various "best of" categories.
VNEOC is a nonprofit that assists veterans and their families with basic food and shelter, housing, advocacy, counseling, peer support, case management, as well as VA benefits and claims assistance.
For vendor and sponsor opportunities send email to vneoccarshow@gmail.com.
Vietnam Veterans Day event is March 29
LAWRENCE — The Lawrence Vietnam Memorial Committee will honor the city's Vietnam War veterans during a Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony Tuesday, March 29, at the Vietnam Memorial on Reservoir Street, in the Bellevue Cemetery. The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. and will include a roll call for the 18 fallen heroes from Lawrence.
Student/faculty basketball games returns
HAVERHILL — After 10-year break, Haverhill High School is bringing back its student vs. faculty basketball game. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, March 30, at 6 p.m. in the high school's gymnasium, 137 Monument St.
This event is open to the public and admission is $3.
Spring flower sale supports Merrimack Valley Hospice
HAVERHILL — The Friends of Merrimack Valley Hospice will hold their annual spring flower sale distribution April 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Flowers By Steve in Bradford. Pre-order your tulips, hanging pansies, hydrangeas and African violets directly at of Flowers by Steve, with proceeds supporting Friends of Merrimack Valley Hospice.
Order your flowers at homehealthfoundation.org and they will be available for "drive by" pickup at Flowers By Steve, 14 Cross Road.
Learn about backyard beekeeping
HAVERHILL — The Trustees of Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway, and Frank Valadao of Soney Bees LLC of Haverhill, will present a backyard beekeeping demonstration and information session Sunday, April 3, at noon. This introduction to beekeeping will include how to find a good location for your hive, how to assemble the hive, and how to install a package of bees or 5-frame Nuc.
Information about maintaining and feeding honey bees, harvesting the bees, and preparing hives for winter are included. Valadao sells his products at 274 Lincoln Ave. and online at www.soneybees.com.
Participants will meet rain or shine at noon at Tattersall Farm in the parking lot area. In the event of severe weather conditions, check the Tattersall Farm FaceBook page for information. This event is offered as a free, educational community event. Donations will be gratefully appreciated.
Digital Equity Challenge deadline extended
HAVERHILL — The deadline to enter the Digital Equity Challenge presented by UMass Lowell's iHub Haverhill and the Essex County Community Foundation has been extended to April 15.
The challenge is accepting entries for programs, projects, services, or ideas that increase digital capacity for a community in Essex County or the county.
Top applicants will be invited to pitch live before judges and win a share of $10,000 in cash prizes and other support, including a pipeline with ECCF for further grant funding, to launch their project.
The challenge is open to student teams, entrepreneurs, businesses and nonprofit organizations.
A live pitch event will be held April 27 at 6 p.m. at Umass Lowell's iHub, located in the Harbor Place building at 2 Merrimack St.
Paper Heart fundraiser raises more than $3,600 for the American Heart Association
LAWRENCE — In recognition of American Heart Month, Merrimack Valley Credit Union held a fundraiser throughout February to raise money for the American Heart Association. The MVCU branch team sold hearts for a minimum donation of $2 with MVCU employees also contributing, raising a total of $3,609.
Members who visited any one of MVCU’s 10 branches were presented with the opportunity to fill out a heart when they made the minimum donation and could dedicate their heart to another person or simply sign their name.
Robert Cabral, VP of Consumer Lending, and Anthony Marino, SVP of Organizational Development & Learning, upped the ante with matching gifts when the Credit Union met its fundraising targets.
For more information about MVCU, visit www.mvcu.com.
