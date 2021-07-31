DERRY — The Knights of Columbus Council #3023 announces the first charity golf tournament set for Friday, Aug. 20, at Hoodkroft Country Club. Proceeds from the tournament and an auction will support the Knights’ charity partners, including Derry Timberwolves, New Hampshire Special Olympics, St. Gianna’s Place, St. Thomas Aquinas Food Pantry and Sonshine Soup Kitchen. There are various levels of sponsorship available. For information or to make a contribution online visit birdease.com/KOCSTAGOLD, or email to dankofc3023@gmail.com.
NECC golf tournament Aug. 30
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College is recruiting golfers and soliciting sponsors for its fourth annual golf tournament, which benefits the college’s 12 varsity athletic programs. The tournament will be held on Aug. 30 at 8:30 a.m. at the Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza St.
Open to the public, the fee for individual golfers is $180 (including green fees), 18 holes of golf with cart, breakfast and an awards lunch, a golfer gift bag, and an Under Armour gift.
Registration for the four-player scramble, best ball tournament begins at 7:30 a.m. A shotgun start and scramble is at 8:30 a.m. An awards luncheon and silent auction begins at 2 p.m.
Sponsorships range from $100 (tee sponsor) to $5,000 (limited to one sponsor).
Proceeds support athletic facility improvements, continued sports expansion, and programs that help student athletes reach their academic and athletic goals.
For more information, visit www.necc.mass.edu/engage/community-events/golf-tournament or contact Dan Blair at 978-556-3820 or dblair@necc.mass.edu.