ATKINSON — Chapter D-New Hampshire of P.E.O International will sponsor a shoe drive to raise money to fund its scholarships during August and September with shoe drop-offs at the Community Center, 4 Main St.
P.E.O is an international philanthropic organization that raises money for the education of women through scholarships and other forms of financial aid.
All varieties of gently used shoes will be collected. Finance Committee members will pick up the donated shoes on a regular basis.
There will be a special container at the Community Center at 3 p.m. after the town-wide yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 23 and again on Sunday, Sept. 24.
Any questions should be directed to PEOChapterDNH@gmail.com.
Celebrate the ‘80s with Kingston Rec
KINGSTON — Kingston Recreation will hold a 1980s night on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Drafthouse, 22 Main St.
There will be music and karaoke, free swag and a contest for the best outfit.
Prizes will include $500 for first place, along with
This is a private event with a maximum of 100 people. Pre-register and pay with Paul Butler by emailing kingston.recreation24@gmail.com or call 603-531-3337.
Brain injury support group meets
ATKINSON —The Brain Injury Association support group has moved from Zoom to in-person meetings.
The group meets on the second Tuesday of the month from 6 p.m. to to 7:30 p.m. at Community Crossroads, 8 Commerce Drive, Unit 801. Light refreshments will be served.
To register, contact Ellen Edgerly at ellen@bianh.org or 603-834-9570.
Vegan BBQ at Derry brewery
DERRY — Southern Fried Vegan will hold a pop-up event at Rockingham Brewing Company, 1 Corporate Park Drive, on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The restaurant was voted the best vegan barbecue restaurant in the country by USA Today.
The food truck’s menu will feature signature dishes like fried “chickun,” “beer-cheeze”-battered Beyond Burgers, jambalaya and po boyz.
Danville Lions hold food drive, scarecrow sale
DANVILLE — The Danville Lions will hold a food drive and scarecrow sale on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Danville Community Center, 169 Main St.
Danville Lions helped feed children and their families during the pandemic and will continue their power pack program during the upcoming school year. Donated food items should not be expired. Monetary donations are also welcome.
Scarecrows will also be on sale. They are $10 each, with stands available for $10. The Danville Lions will sponsor a contest for the best Halloween vignette in town.
All profits go back into the community.
Atkinson celebrates summer with ice cream social
ATKINSON — The Atkinson Recreation Department will hold its annual ice cream social and summer concert for residents Thursday, Aug. 17, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Kimball Library Courtyard, 5 Academy Ave.
The event will feature the Timberlane Community Music Association Concert Band. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. No registration is needed.
Call Noriko Yoshida-Travers at 603-362-1098 or commrec@atkinson-nh.gov for more information.
Elder Services will join the Recreation Department in the Kimball Library Courtyard that night for a cookout. The courtyard will open at 4:30 p.m. with the cookout starting at 5 p.m. Tickets range from $5 to $9 per person.
All proceeds go toward the Elder Services transportation fund. To purchase tickets in advance, contact Elder Services at 603-362-9582 or elderservices@atkinson-nh.gov.
The rain date is Aug. 24.
Free fitness classes for seniors in Newton
NEWTON — The free senior fitness program will continue on Tuesdays in August at 9 a.m. at Newton Town Hall, 2 Town Hall Road.
The dates are August 8, 15, 22 and 29.
All are welcome including non-Newton residents.
These classes are low impact and low cardio exercises designed to improve balance, flexibility, strength and stamina. Some are performed seated in a chair. Light weights, resistance bands and exercise balls are incorporated.
The program is beginner-friendly and is not just for seniors. Classes are one hour with warm-ups and stretching to reduce the chance of injury. Wear comfortable shoes and loose clothing.
The instructor is Jim Ryan, a retired lieutenant from Newton Fire Department. For more information, contact recreation@newtonnh.net.
