METHUEN — Long-awaited changes to the city charter may be placed back on the front burner, although it remains unclear when voters will have a chance to weigh in at the ballot box, City Council Chairman Steve Saba said.
The changes were crafted by a charter commission and later by a vote of the council. It was then signed by former Mayor James Jajuga in 2019 before being sent to the state Legislature for final approval and the governor's signature.
However, a mixup between the city and the Statehouse delayed approval of the document and now Saba wants to bring it back up for discussion.
Saba and City Council Vice Chairman D.J. Beauregard both said the delays in getting the charter approved were caused by the Legislature — in particular the office of state Rep. Linda Dean Campbell.
Campbell, on the other hand, said the council sent an incomplete version of the charter that left out an entire section. She said she still hasn't seen a corrected version.
Regardless of past problems, Saba said it was time to finally fix the document.
"We've got to get this done," said Saba, who was a member of the charter commission in 2018 and 2019. "I would like to instruct the city clerk to send it in."
He said he would likely bring the matter up at the next City Council meeting later this month.
"This is the next big issue I want to tackle," he said.
The current charter, which details the length of terms for elected officials, power of the mayor and City Council and a myriad of other civic matters, goes back to 1993 when the voters approved a mayor and City Council form of government. Before that Methuen was actually a town with a manager and nine-member town council.
While it has been amended over the years, the charter hasn't had a complete review and rewrite, such as the one drafted in 2018 and 2019, for decades.
The changes were mostly minor.
"Ninety percent was cleaning up ambiguities, editing spelling and grammar errors, things the city looks stupid over," Saba said.
For example, one section on how to publicize meetings had to be updated. Rather than saying meeting notices needed to be posted on a bulletin board in City Hall, under the new charter meetings would have to be posted on the city's website, as is the current practice.
Controversial items — like changing the amount of time the mayor could serve from three, two-year terms to two, four-year terms — were removed because that had doomed a charter rewrite 12 years ago, he said.
More recently, two proposed changes to the charter have been approved.
One section regarding who the city auditor reports to was approved as part of a separate home rule petition late last year.
Sean Cronin, who works for the state Department of Revenue and serves as the city's fiscal stability officer, pushed the city to reorganize its Finance Department so that the city auditor, whose title has been changed to city accountant, reports directly to the chief administrative financial officer rather than the City Council.
That change was needed to streamline operations in the city, Cronin said.
In addition, that same home rule petition calls for the creation of a fiscal analyst who would work in the city's finance office but report to the City Council. While the accountant's job has been filled, the fiscal analyst's post has not.
Campbell said in a press release earlier this year that the "new law builds upon previous legislation filed by (her) to address Methuen’s $3.8 million budget deficit in 2018. Following the deficit, Campbell, the Methuen state legislative delegation, city officials, and the Baker Administration worked together to restructure the city’s financial oversight mechanisms, including creating a new city position called the Chief Administrative and Financial Officer (CAFO) and a state-approved advisor called the Fiscal Stability Officer (FSO)."
While that section of the charter was successfully approved and implemented, the rest of the changes have languished at the Statehouse since late 2019.
It remains unclear who's at fault for the charter sitting in mothballs for nearly two years.
Saba admits that Article 11 — mostly boilerplate items used to describe some of the basic processes of the city's governance — was inadvertently left out.
He said he tried to have the problem rectified and have the charter re-submitted with the missing section.
Somehow, he said, that never happened.
When he tried reaching out to Campbell, he said, she didn't reply.
"I texted her multiple times," he said in an interview earlier this year. "I just wanted to talk to her. She hasn't called back."
Campbell, however, said she did reply but that the city never got back to her with the corrected version. Campbell said in an email in January of this year that she originally received the document on Aug. 30, 2019.
She said she sent an email to the mayor, City Council and city clerk on Sept. 5, 2019, "explaining that the home rule petition was missing language from Article 11 that had been approved by the city."
Saba said the problem with Article 11 could have been easily fixed.
"Literally the only thing wrong was that we attached the wrong version," he said.
Saba added that the mixup may have come as a result of miscommunication between the city clerk's office and the consultant the city hired to help with the charter changes — Marilyn Contreas of the UMass-Collins Center.
In August 2019, Saba said, Contreas "sent an email, through the city clerk, saying: 'Here's the correct version, swap it out.' And it never got swapped. Months later we found out it never got done. I'm not sure where it got hung up, all I know is the state still has the wrong version."
Wilson said he never got an email from Contreas with the corrected version. Contreas could not be reached for comment.
In addition to the missing Article 11, Campbell now says that more changes need to be made to the charter because it doesn't match up with state law Chapter 278 — which implemented the fiscal stability officer and the chief administrative and financial officer positions as a result of the city having to borrow $4 million to cover a deficit in the school budget.
The language, she said, "needs to be tweaked so it matches the state oversight law. The council will have to look at the language concerns I have, and make any other changes they want, then have it signed by the mayor and then we'll take it from there."
Saba is now concerned that the council may have to start the process all over again, which would mean the document couldn't be placed on this fall's ballot.
He said he hoped that the current council could simply vote on the charter changes, which could then be certified by Wilson and shipped back to the Legislature as another home rule petition. Only then could it be placed on the fall ballot.