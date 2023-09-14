LONDONDERRY — Parents of Londonderry’s high school cheerleading squads took to social media to criticize the timing of the statement put out by the town’s superintendent of schools last week regarding a culture of bullying and harassment.
The parents said that, while they understand why the school and district are investigating, they are concerned by a public statement being issued so early in the process.
“Our current concerns are with the safety of our children due to the premature press release that the School Administration issued before having any of the facts or evidence in hand,” the group said in its social media post.
“The release condemned every single person involved in the cheer organization, which is factually untrue. The amount of negative comments and judgment generated towards our children solely by this press release is overwhelming and wrong.”
Daniel Black, the superintendent of schools, issued a statement on Friday, Sept. 9, announcing that coaching staff, student athletes and parents of the JV and varsity cheerleading squads have all been accused of having a “toxic and pervasive culture of bullying, harassment, and discrimination.”
The alleged conduct was discussed during a non-public session of the School Board on Tuesday, Sept. 5. In that session, the board unanimously voted to suspend the high school’s cheer program. Black stated that move was taken to make investigating the claims quicker and easier.
At this time, the School Board and superintendent said that the school and its legal representatives are conducting the investigation. Black said that the school would handle the situation unless it became criminal.
Police Chief Patrick Cheetham said the Police Department was aware of the press release, but had not been asked to intervene at this point, nor had it received any criminal complaints.
Black said it is unlikely any additional public statements will be made by the school district about the cheer squads, due to school policy.
“I don’t think there will ever be a public update around this,” Black said. “If at any point the JV or varsity team starts cheering again, then the matters have been resolved.”
Despite their concerns about the way the investigation into the two teams was made public, the parents said they’re glad the school district is looking into the issue.
“We appreciate the school district taking allegations of bullying seriously, and we encourage the investigation to make sure that if any misconduct is found it will be dealt with through proper disciplinary channels,” they wrote.
Katelyn Sahagian can be reached at ksahagian@northofboston.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.