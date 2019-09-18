CONCORD — A man who has been incarcerated for a year and four months has been sentenced to the time he has served for violating federal firearms laws.
Julion Adamski Parker, also known as Julian Iden Lima, 27, of Chester, was also fined $1,000.
After he leaves jail, Parker will be on supervised release for three years. During the first six months of his release, he will be confined to his home electronic monitoring, according to U.S. Attorney Scott Murray.
On July 11, 2017, the Chester police received a call reporting that Parker was inside the Chester General Store with a gun in plain view, according to testimony in the U.S. District Court. Knowing that Parker had been convicted of impersonating a federal officer, officers arrested him for being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.
Further investigation showed Parker had twice purchased guns by completing documents that falsely claimed he had never been convicted of a felony. On March 30, 2017, Parker bought a rifle from a federally licensed firearms dealer in Hooksett. On June 20, 2017, he purchased another rifle from a different licensed dealer in Londonderry.
Parker pleaded guilty May 2 to being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of making false statements to buy a gun.
“In order to protect public safety, it is essential to keep guns out of the hands of criminals,” Murray said. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify, prosecute and incarcerate criminals who unlawfully obtain and possess firearms.”
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Chester police investigated this case. The United States Marshals Service assisted in capturing Parker.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Debra Walsh was the prosecutor.
The case against Parker was part of ATF’s Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, which is designed to reduce gun violence by training officers, educating the public and aggressively enforcing firearms laws.