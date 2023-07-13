HAMPSTEAD — Lovers of home-style folk, spicy rock, and classic bluegrass style music won’t want to miss the first appearance of the Chickenshack Bluegrass Band at Meetinghouse Park on Tuesday, July 25, starting at 6 p.m. as part of the summer concert series sponsored by Hampstead Cable TV.
The five-piece band with four lead singers offers sounds of rock, folk and country — all with classic bluegrass flavor.
Blankets, chairs and picnic lunches are welcome. Moo’s Famous Homemade Ice Cream will be on site selling their popular flavors.
Leashed dogs on the perimeter of the park are welcome. For more information, call 603-560-5069 or visit hampsteadconcerts.com.
Food drive at Plaistow library
PLAISTOW — New Hampshire Kid Governor Haydin Simmons will hold a food drive at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St., through July 21 to benefit Families in Transition.
Plaistow card holders that have registered for the summer reading program can receive extra raffle tickets for each nonperishable food item they bring. All nonperishable food donations are accepted.
Concert to benefit mental health services
DERRY — The Center for Life Management will hold its 15th annual benefit concert and silent auction on Friday, July 14, with doors opening at 6 p.m. at Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St.
Proceeds from the event provide mental health services for uninsured and underinsured children, families and adults within the local community.
Bruce in the USA, a musical experience that delivers the authentic sound of the legendary Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, will perform.
Tickets are on sale at TupeloMusicHall.com. The event also features an online silent auction. Attendance at the event is not required to bid on the auction. Items up for bidding can be viewed at clmauctionraffle.maxgiving.bid.
For more information or to make a donation to the Center of Life Management, visit centerforlifemanagement.org.
For questions about the event, contact Melissa Ballard Sullivan at 603-965-0770.
Kingston holds senior luncheon
KINGSTON — Kingston Recreation welcomes Kingston seniors to lunch on Friday, July 14, at 12 p.m. at Saddle Up Saloon, Route 125.
The cost is $5 per person.
Register today by contacting Paul Butler at 603-531-3337 or kingston.recreation24@gmail.com.
Salem Fire to hold CPR class
SALEM — Salem Fire Department will hold a CPR, automated external defibrillator and first aid class on Tuesday, July 25, at 6 p.m. at the Central Fire Station, 152 Main St.
This class is for anyone above age 12. It is perfect for parents, coaches, child care or general knowledge.
This is a blended learning class with two portions. The first is online learning provided by the American Heart Association which costs $20.50 paid to the association. The second is a hands-on class at the Salem Fire Department which costs $20 and paid to the town.
Anyone interested can send an email to ddevine@salemnh.gov or call 603-685-6518 to reserve a spot. A link will be sent for the online class.
